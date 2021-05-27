Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

By NotaryCam Inc.
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Newport Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Military Service#Veterans Day#Memorial Service#Service Members#Stewart Company After#Eclose360#Ipen#Hybrids#Https Www Notarycam Com#Notarycam Inc#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap#Notarycam Ron Services#Notarycam#Military Members#United States Veterans#Active Duty#Send2press Newswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
California StateYubaNet

California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military Members on Memorial Day – May 31, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021. A total of 134 park units will be honoring the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.
New York City, NYsdjewishworld.com

A Memorial Day Weekend Tale of Two Jewish American Military Heroes

NEW YORK– Firsts matter a great deal. They can demonstrate heretofore unknown achievements, such as walking on the moon or circumnavigating the globe, and they can reflect great personal sacrifice. This past week, we were privileged to have had two remarkable experiences honoring those whose firsts were deeds of great bravery and sacrifice.
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Memorial Day's True Meaning: A Time For Americans To Honor And Remember Our Fallen Military Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, USAA is bringing back its virtual Poppy Wall of Honor to give all Americans a unique opportunity to pause and remember more than 645,000 military service members who've given their lives for our country since World War I. According to a May 2020 University of Phoenix study, less than half of Americans (43%) understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, and many confuse it with Veterans Day, but the vast majority of Americans (83%) believe it's important to commemorate Memorial Day.
Festivaltribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Remembering service members' sacrifices this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a unique American holiday; It is observed on the last Monday of May and honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The date was established by an act of Congress under U.S. Code Title 36. It states in part, that it will be celebrated on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31.
Wellsburg, WVheraldstaronline.com

Expedition member’s military service to be remembered

WELLSBURG — A change in COVID-19 protocol at the county courthouse and the dedication of a military marker for a local participant of the Lewis and Clark Expedition were among matters discussed at Tuesday’s Brooke County Commission meeting. The county commission announced those who enter the building are no longer...
Festivalthepitchkc.com

National WWI Museum and Memorial honors national heroes Memorial Day weekend

In celebration of Memorial Day weekend, the National WWI Museum and Memorial is hosting a range of events for all ages, including the first-ever hot air balloon glow, to honor veterans and active-duty military members. Events begin Friday and end Monday. Admission is free for veterans and active-duty personnel and...
Congress & Courtssouthplattesentinel.com

Rep. Buck honors military heroes in advance of Memorial Day

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, honored the memory of military veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a Memorial Day resolution he authored in the U.S. House. “Countless American heroes have died fighting to protect and defend our nation, and it’s impossible to sufficiently describe the significance of their service and sacrifice,” the resolution reads. “But as a grateful nation, the best way to honor their memory is to cherish the freedoms and liberties that they fought to preserve.”
FestivalMarysville Journal-Tribune

an editorial – Memorial Day honors deceased military service members

Memorial Day is Monday and it is meant to be a more somber holiday since it honors those men and women who have given their lives in the military service of their country. It used to be on May 30 each year and continued on that date for decades until 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of Congress took effect making it the last Monday of May. Consequently it can occur as early as May 25, depending on the calendar. Many consider it the unofficial beginning of summer.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Memorial Weekend Services for Our Fallen Heroes

As many Americans prepare for their Memorial holiday weekend, let's not forget about our military fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom today. There will be several memorials dedicated to these military men and women who served our great country. Listed below are the...
Gering, NEStar-Herald

American Legion members host Memorial Day services

The melodic tone of “Taps” pierced the calm air at Westlawn Cemetery on the morning of May 31. The traditional bugle signal sounded following the 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard during the annual Memorial Day service. Hosted by Post 36 and led by newly inducted...
Appleton, WI101 WIXX

Scouts Honor Fallen Military Members Ahead Of Memorial Day

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Even in the pouring rain, fallen military members in Appleton were remembered and honored on Thursday. Cub scouts and the Boy Scouts of America placed around 4,000 flags Thursday at Highland Memorial Park. Organization leaders tell FOX 11 it is important to do events like this...
La Quinta, CAmynewsla.com

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Free for Service Members For Memorial Day

Entry to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta will be free for veterans and service members over Memorial Day weekend, beginning Saturday. Free admission will be offered through Monday, when veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a day at the park surrounded by flags of each military branch and other items celebrating military service.