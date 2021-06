The North Vernon Police Department has released the name of the victim in a suspected homicide that occurred Tuesday in Jennings County. Robert D. Boyd, 56, North Vernon, has been identified as the deceased individual that was found on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Walnut Street in North Vernon. Police said that Boyd, who died of a knife wound, is not of family relation to William Steven “Billy” Smith, 45, North Vernon, who has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge.