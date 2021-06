For Ken Burrington, retirement is bittersweet, but he does not keep track of the days. He does not wish to move on, but he knows he must. Europe awaits him. This transition is not from burnout. He always liked the immediacy of thinking on his feet, making in-game adjustments on the field and in the classroom. He could have retired in 2020, but because of how COVID-19 ended the schoolyear, Burrington felt compelled to return, to finish things right.