In coordination with Pedal Movement, the Belmont Shore Business Association(BSBA) is hosting a bike valet when you visit Second Street in Belmont Shore this weekend. Bikes can be checked in at the parking lot between Claremont Avenue and Pomona on the south side of Second Street (the former Citibank/Blockbuster building). Valets will be on hand 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30.