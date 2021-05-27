Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Super-Jammer Goes To Army Multi Domain Task Force

By Sydney J. Freedberg Jr.
Breaking Defense
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON: In late 2024, the Army’s experimental Multi-Domain Task Force will get the ability to spy on enemy networks in peacetime and to take them down in war. It’s known ponderously as Terrestrial Layer System – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB), because it ultimately aims to provide long-range cyber/electronic warfare and signals intelligence to all Army divisions and corps, the “echelons above brigade.” (A shorter-range version, TLS-BCT, is being developed for brigade combat teams, part of a wider push to revive Army electronic warfare). But the system’s top priority is the Multi-Domain Task Force, which will also receive hypersonic weapons and other long-range missiles in 2023: The goal is to disable enemy forces with a potent one-two punch of electronic and physical attacks.

breakingdefense.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Jammer#Task Forces#Electronic Warfare#Cyber Attacks#Communications Technology#Electronic Communications#Tls Eab#Tls Bct#Mdtf#Cyber Command#Aoc Cema#C5 Consortium#Ota#Echelons Above Brigade#Army Officials#National Capabilities#Brigade Combat Teams#Disable Enemy Forces#Enemy Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryFrontiersman

Army looks to increase awareness of maritime domain in Indo-Pacific

Despite the Army’s primary focus on land, leveraging the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific can still have lasting effects, the deputy commander of U.S. Army Pacific said last week. Maritime operations can range from high-end military conflict to protecting sovereign territories from economic incursion, said Maj. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Army wants $537 million boost for tactical network, driven by radio needs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army tactical network acquisition team requested a substantial $537 million increase for fiscal 2022 in an overall budget request with sizable cuts to other service programs. The $2.3 billion budget for the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical signals the Army’s commitment to modernizing its force...
Aerospace & Defensefortcarsonmountaineer.com

Stryker brigade conducts aviation familiarization

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Leaders of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participated in a leaders’ time training event at Fort Carson May 13, 2021. The training focused on understanding the capabilities and effects provided by the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., aviation platforms. “It was...
Phoenix, AZaerotechnews.com

Task Force Phoenix rises again in the Middle East

After more than two years of preparation and training, the California Army National Guard’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, as Task Force Phoenix, formally assumed its overseas mission. For the next nine months, the Task Force will provide full-spectrum aviation operations for the U.S. Central Command’s Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation...
Militaryverticalmag.com

U.S. Army buying fewer helicopters to pay for Future Vertical Lift

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 55 seconds. Speedy future rotorcraft that will field in the 2030s are already cutting into the U.S. Army aviation budget, sucking funding for production of legacy aircraft like the Apache and Black Hawk to pay for prototypes of the helicopters that could replace them. The...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Space Force’s First Battle Is With the US Army

The fight for control of space is brewing — not the competition with China, but between the Space Force and the Army. Over the last several months, Space Force officials have been negotiating with their Army and Navy counterparts over what missions and personnel will transfer into the newest branch, which is part of the Department of the Air Force.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Navy's Railgun Looks Like It's Finally Facing The Axe In New Budget Request

The Navy has been working to make the idea of a railgun an operational reality since 2005. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. After some 16 years of research and development, the U.S. Navy appears poised to kill its electromagnetic railgun program. The service has not asked for any new funding for the project in its latest budget request and says it will wrap up all the work it has planned now by the end of the current fiscal year, before effectively putting what's left of this effort into storage.
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

How the war in Afghanistan revealed an evolving drone fleet’s mettle—and shortcomings

The following is an excerpt from The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley by Wesley Morgan. As U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan’s Pech valley in 2011-13, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) launched a drone campaign called Operation Haymaker to avoid the dangers of further ground raids in the surrounding mountains, where several helicopters had crashed over the years. “As I looked back in 2011 on what we had done in the past, it was hard to define a circumstance where we’d accept that risk,” explained Joseph Votel, then JSOC’s three-star commander.
MilitaryMilitary.com

US Paratroopers Accidentally Attack Civilian-Occupied Building in Europe

Members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade accidentally seized a civilian-occupied business in Bulgaria during a training event, U.S. Army officials said Tuesday. In May, paratroopers conducted a training exercise to simulate seizing an airfield in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria, according to a statement from U.S. Army Europe. During the event, soldiers entered and cleared multiple structures and bunkers across the airfield. However, troops also entered a Bulgarian engineering plant next to the airfield that was not in play, thinking it was part of the training area.
MilitaryJanes

Pentagon budget 2022: US Army cancels Multi-Function EW programme

US Army leaders have decided to cancel the service’s Multi-Function Electronic Warfare (MFEW) programme, as part of a slate of service divestitures across its entire acquisition portfolio included in the army’s fiscal year 2022 (FY 2022) budget request. The USD12.25 million programme officials had set aside for the MFEW effort...
MilitaryDefense One

US Army, UMD Form AI Partnership

U.S. military and academic researchers are set to explore emerging artificial intelligence applications and form a shared hub to advance how intelligent machines operate with one another and humans across multiple domains. Those efforts and others to develop autonomous air- and ground-based technologies will unfold under a new five-year cooperative...