Super-Jammer Goes To Army Multi Domain Task Force

WASHINGTON: In late 2024, the Army’s experimental Multi-Domain Task Force will get the ability to spy on enemy networks in peacetime and to take them down in war. It’s known ponderously as Terrestrial Layer System – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB), because it ultimately aims to provide long-range cyber/electronic warfare and signals intelligence to all Army divisions and corps, the “echelons above brigade.” (A shorter-range version, TLS-BCT, is being developed for brigade combat teams, part of a wider push to revive Army electronic warfare). But the system’s top priority is the Multi-Domain Task Force, which will also receive hypersonic weapons and other long-range missiles in 2023: The goal is to disable enemy forces with a potent one-two punch of electronic and physical attacks.