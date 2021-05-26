Cancel
Video Games

Solasta: Crown of the Magister review – DnD with a dash of XCOM

PCGamesN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolasta: Crown of the Magister stands stoically at the cross section of several game worlds. From a distance, the isometric RPG dungeon diving evokes old Infinity Engine games like Baldur’s Gate. Combat scenarios play out like an XCOM skirmish with a few more bells and whistles. Character moments and conversations remind me of Dungeons and Dragons, complete with stat checks and dice rolls. And yet, perhaps surprisingly, Solasta feels more like a tactical RPG than a DnD alternative, but is a delightful package nonetheless.

www.pcgamesn.com
