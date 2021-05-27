Opinion: Md.’s Leadership on Police Reform Is an Important First Step
America faces a great crisis in policing, but within it lies an opportunity. In my more than two decades of public service, including the oversight of police misconduct investigations, I have seen the devastating consequences of our country’s failure to address core questions of law enforcement legitimacy and repair community-police relationships. Yet I am hopeful that this moment will be a time of fundamental transformation, with Maryland leading the way through significant legislative reforms.www.marylandmatters.org