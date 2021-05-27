Dying Light 2 Launching December 7 – Rumour

Hey, are you all excited for the good old parkour lifestyle in Dying Light? Well, Dying Light 2 is here to introduce us to it and continue the legacy, and we’re very certain we’re about to see that on stream now. A brand new developer update will be streamed on Techland’s official Twitch Channel. Dying Light has a very strong potential to become one of the most played games of its genre out there, and we’re looking forward to it.