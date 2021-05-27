Man Sought for Random, Violent Hell's Kitchen Attack on Food Delivery Worker

Police are searching for a man they say attacked a food delivery worker with a hard plastic traffic looper cone in Hell's Kitchen last Thursday night. Onder Unaler had just completed a food delivery shortly before 9 p.m. when an unknown man approached him from behind in front of a building on West 47th Street between Ninth Avenue and Tenth Avenue, according to the NYPD. The unknown assailant picked up a hard plastic traffic tube and smash the 47-year-old Unaler over the back of the head with it, unprovoked, police said.