Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Here's why some Middlesex Water customers have discolored H2O, and what they should do

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDISON - Some Middlesex Water Co. customers have experienced temporary instances of discolored water because of a new treatment plan. In a service alert posted on the company’s website, the company said the discoloration is attributable to modifications the company is making in its treatment process as it gradually begins the addition of ozone, replacing chlorine, as the primary disinfectant in the water treatment process at the company’s Carl J. Olsen Treatment Plant in Edison.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Service#Ground Water#Drinking Water#Water Quality#Safe Water#Water Utilities#Raritan Bay#Mycentraljersey Com#Discolored H2o#Discolored Water#Water Piping#Middlesex County#Chlorine#Chorine Disinfection#Disinfection By Products#Customers#Bathing#Natural Gas Pipeline#Ozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
News Break
Public Health
Related
Nederland, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Nederland says water discoloration should last a few more days, water safe to drink

NEDERLAND — From City of Nederland - For the past several days, the City’s treated water supply has had a slight discoloration. THIS IS NOT A WATER QUALITY ISSUE. The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events. The water treatment plant staff has modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration. The treated water going into the system now has shown improvement; unfortunately, due to the overall size of the water system, it will take a few days for the water discoloration to fade. The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested. THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

ACSA releases water quality report for 2020

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who get their water from the Albemarle County Service Authority can now see the Water Quality Report for 2020. ACSA announced Wednesday that it has released the report for the calendar year 2020, which is mandated under the Safe Drinking Water Act. According...
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

Nederland flushing water system in battle against discolored water

NEDERLAND — Nederland crews are beginning to flush the water system Wednesday to bleed out some of the discolored water. Due to the modified treatment, the City of Nederland announced that some residents and businesses would notice a slight chlorine odor. The water remains safe to drink, a city statement...