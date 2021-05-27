Here's why some Middlesex Water customers have discolored H2O, and what they should do

NEDERLAND — From City of Nederland - For the past several days, the City’s treated water supply has had a slight discoloration. THIS IS NOT A WATER QUALITY ISSUE. The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events. The water treatment plant staff has modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration. The treated water going into the system now has shown improvement; unfortunately, due to the overall size of the water system, it will take a few days for the water discoloration to fade. The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested. THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.