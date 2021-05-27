Here's why some Middlesex Water customers have discolored H2O, and what they should do
EDISON - Some Middlesex Water Co. customers have experienced temporary instances of discolored water because of a new treatment plan. In a service alert posted on the company’s website, the company said the discoloration is attributable to modifications the company is making in its treatment process as it gradually begins the addition of ozone, replacing chlorine, as the primary disinfectant in the water treatment process at the company’s Carl J. Olsen Treatment Plant in Edison.www.msn.com