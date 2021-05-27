Cancel
A Palestinian Doctor’s Account of Life Under Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

By Salam Khashan
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up in the Gaza Strip in a small town called al-Qarara, and went to medical school in Cairo before returning home in 2016 to begin a family-medicine residency and work in hospitals and clinics. Now I’m in my final year. Even before the latest round of Israeli airstrikes,...

www.msn.com
Palestinians and Israelis react to ceasefire

Whilst Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, reaction from Israelis was more subdued and divided. However, the truce faced an early test when fresh clashes broke out at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. : Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect.
Middle EastNewswise

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Newswise — Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupied territories. Juan Cole, the Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History, studies the ongoing political change in the Middle East and is author of the blog Informed Comment. He discusses the history behind the current crisis.
Middle Eastkcrw.com

A former CIA mideast expert’s view of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis

John Kiriakou’s story as an Arabic-speaking former CIA agent and CIA torture whistleblower has taken a number of turns throughout his life, including a prison sentence that sent a wrecking ball through his career and personal life. During his time with the intelligence agency, however, he spent significant periods of time in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and other parts of the Middle East on a quest to round up Al-Qaeda militants during the “War on Terror.” Kiriakou’s experience gives him a unique insight into the current crisis in the Palestinian territories and Israel with violence continuing to escalate as Israel fires more than 100 bombs on Gaza. So far the most recent attacks on Gaza have killed at least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, while in Israel, 12 people, including two children, have been killed.
Middle EastWNMT AM 650

Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem hours after Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at officers outside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, just hours after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said stones were thrown at officers who were at...
Militarytrtworld.com

Israel bombards Gaza as expectations for ceasefire mount

Israel has unleashed another wave of air strikes across Gaza, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several even as expectations rose that a ceasefire could be coming. The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with Hamas that governs the besieged and crowded Palestinian enclave, official sources told AFP.
Middle Eastkpfa.org

Israeli bombardment of Gaza weakens healthcare and continues to kill hundreds; Plus: honoring Malcolm X on his birthday

Buildings in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City are decimated by Israeli airstrikes. Photo courtesy of Dr. Medhat Abbas. 0:08 – To continue our coverage of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, we speak with Rashid Khalidi, the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University, about the effectiveness of Tuesday’s general strike across Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. His most recent book is “The Hundred Years’ War On Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance.”
Middle Eastthegreatcoursesdaily.com

A Look at Modern Israeli-Palestinian Conflict as Gaza War Looms

Conflict in Gaza has spread through several Israeli cities, killing civilians. Rockets and antimissile defense weapons flew on May 12 while mobs of Jewish and Muslim civilians clashed, resulting in death, injury, and destruction of property. The longstanding conflict changed with the first intifada. A new surge of violence in...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Revealed: The British military hardware used in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza

British-made military components and hardware were used by Israeli forces carrying out airstrikes on Gaza, according to research seen by The Independent.Bombing raids on the Palestinian territory began on 10 May and only halted on Friday after killing over 232 people, including 65 children.But despite supposedly strict UK arms export rules, UK-produced equipment appears to have helped fuel the conflict.A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed last week that cutting-edge F-35 warplanes are among military aircraft being used in the bombardment.The jet's manufacturer Lockheed Martin says that “the fingerprints of British ingenuity can be found on dozens of the...
Middle EastPosted by
The Week

Nobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

After the Israeli-Hamas cease-fire went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday morning, local time, Palestinians celebrated in the streets of Gaza City and Hamas declared victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office boasted of "significant achievements" in its 11-day battle against Hamas, "some of which are unprecedented." Tempering those claims of wins were heavy losses of life, property, and infrastructure.
KidsTime

I've Tried to Keep My Kids Safe Through 3 Bombardments of Gaza. It's Never Been Like This Before

Shammala is the outreach associate in Gaza for Just Vision, and the executive director of the General Union of Cultural Centers. His Twitter handle is @FadiAbuShammala. I don’t sleep at night in wartime. I sit, vigilant, next to Ali, Karam and Adam, their small bodies sprawled, limbs interlocking, next to their mother Safa on two foam mats. This way, when they are yanked from their sleep by the thunderous explosion accompanying the obliteration of a nearby building, their Baba is already by their side, ready to comfort them without a moment’s delay. My kids won’t feel alone, for even a fraction of a second.
Middle Eastpledgetimes.com

Gaza starts countdown to ceasefire amid bombardments

The offensive in Gaza has become a countdown to a cessation of hostilities that does not come. Diplomacy has its times and war has its own. That is why Israel continued on Tuesday with heavy bombardments against Hamas command houses and rocket launching sites, some of them underground, according to the Army, and the Islamist factions fired rockets again against southern Israel. In one of the attacks, two Thai workers from a kibbutz near the separation gate were killed. There are already 213 Gazans dead and 12 dead on the Israeli side.