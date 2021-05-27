'Really good spot on the map': Three-story building rising in Marlboro gets first tenant

This charming home is beautifully designed to have the look and feel of an older home with the efficiency and functionality of a new home. Features include Wood Floors throughout, 9ft ceilings down stairs, tile floors in the bathrooms, and subway tile tub/shower surrounds, larger base trim and casement trim, open floor plan, 15 seer variable speed heat pump, cellulose insulation, and a conditioned crawl spaces. Large living room with columns, crown molding, ceiling fan and opens to the dining room. A spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, recessed lights, SS Appliances, tile floors, and opens to the larger dining room which has a door out onto the huge 8ft deep covered rear porch which overlooks the privacy fenced rear yard!! Nice sized bedrooms with larger closets, hardwood floors, ceiling fans to include the Primary ensuite with walk-in closet and attached bath. All of this conveniently located with in walking distance to VCU, The pulse Bus line, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and grocery stores to include the new Whole foods, and a short drive to interstate 95, 195, and 64. Plus enjoy the last 5 years of a 10 Year Richmond City Tax Abatement.