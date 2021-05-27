Cancel
'Really good spot on the map': Three-story building rising in Marlboro gets first tenant

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBORO - A medical office building is growing on Willow Lane. A construction crew recently set the steel skeleton at 55 Willow Lane. The three-story, 25,500-square-foot building is expected to be completed around November, according to Starker Commercial Realty, the Manalapan brokerage marketing the property. The property is located behind...

www.msn.com
