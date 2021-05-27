Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade County partners with hotels to inoculate workers, boost access to vaccines

By Bianca Padró Ocasio, Ana Claudia Chacin, The Miami Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

May 27—A group of five young women, all of whom work as housekeepers at the Conrad Miami hotel in Brickell, nervously crowded around the sign-up table of a pop-up vaccine site on Wednesday in the parking garage adjacent to the JW Marriott Miami. A few said they hadn't yet gotten the vaccine because they fear the side effects; others because they simply haven't made time; one felt too anxious to get the shot and left.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Fontainebleau, FL
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Labor Union#Hotel Employees#Customers Access#Free Access#Trump Hotels#Office Workers#Jw Marriott Miami#Haitian American#Covid#Fiu#Dolphin#Herald The County#Vaccine Access#Miami Dade County#Hotel Workers#County Officials#Marriott#Agricultural Businesses#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLClick10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...
Miami, FLbloomberglaw.com

Four Seasons Miami Sued Over Year-Long Covid-19 Worker Furloughs

Six former employees of Four Seasons Miami on Monday filed a federal lawsuit claiming the hotel forced hundreds of workers into indefinite furloughs during the Covid-19 pandemic without providing the requisite advanced warning. The proposed class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims...
Miami-dade County, FLGovernment Technology

Margaret Brisbane Named Miami-Dade County’s Permanent CIO

An IT veteran in Miami-Dade County, Fla., Margaret Brisbane became the county's permanent CIO in late April. Before her recent promotion, Brisbane served as interim director of the county's Information Technology Department (ITD) following the retirement of former CIO Angel Petisco in early 2021. She is Miami-Dade’s first female CIO.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Miami, FLPosted by
TravelNoire

Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...