The May 18 edition of AEW Dark will be home to a number of debuts as independent wrestling stars and hidden gems alike look to make their mark on the biggest stage of their career. Create A Pro trainee Aaron Rourke is the standout name of this crop of debuts but let’s take a look at all of the debuting talents on the show. Note: While there is a graphic making the rounds for Ren Narita debuting on Dark this has not been posted by AEW to their social media alongside all other match graphics.