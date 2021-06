Concise insights on global finance. HARD TO KILL. If only Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) lawyers were as successful in tackling unwanted problems as its Roundup weedkiller. Shares in the 51 billion euro German group fell 5% on Thursday read more after a U.S. judge threw out its plans for handling future cancer litigation surrounding the product. Bayer said it would not increase the $2 billion already set aside for potential new claims. But shareholders looking for concrete legal alternatives might be disappointed.