A popular amusement park in western Colorado has summer jobs available, and they are looking for people to fill those positions. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, in Glenwood Springs, Colo. is a popular family-fun destination throughout the year. There is a gondola that transports guests from the base of the mountain up to the park. You have the option of getting a ticket for only the cave tours or a ticket that includes all of the rides and attractions. The Alpine Coaster may be their most popular ride, but my favorite is the Haunted Mine Drop. It truly is a fun place.