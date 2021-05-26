Cancel
Environment

Green Boom: Royal Dutch Shell Ordered to Cut Emissions by 45%

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe green energy boom is here. Not only did the U.S. just pledged to reduce emissions by up to 52%, Europe wants to cut CO2 emissions by up to 55% by 2030. China says it’ll stop releasing CO2 in the next 40 years. In doing so, global leaders want millions...

Related
Trafficicelandreview.com

Renewable Energy 11.4% of Fuel in Road Transport in 2020

The Ministry of Industry and Innovation announced yesterday that the government had attained an important milestone in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Renewable energy accounted for 11.4% of the fuel used for road transport in 2020, according to a report from the National Energy Authority. The first...
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Saudi Aramco invests in renewable energy storage firm Energy Vault

Energy Vault, a developer of renewable energy storage products, announced investment from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures. Energy Vault will use the funds to accelerate deployment of its technology, which is designed to enable intermittent renewable energy generation to be stored at GW-hour scale both economically and sustainably, to deliver dispatchable power on demand.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

On May 26, three of the largest oil companies in the world were given the same message on the same day – reduce carbon emissions much more, and much more quickly, to combat climate change, or prepare to be compelled to do so. The sequel to this blunt message will likely be intensifying pressures for significantly more ambitious climate actions by the fossil fuel industry in corporate board rooms and in legal court rooms worldwide.
Energy Industrytrefis.com

Banking On Renewables? Pick BP Stock Over Exxon

In a historic move, Engine No.1, an activist investor group, won two seats on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) board. Considering a paradigm shift at other major oil companies including, BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell toward the renewable energy business, Exxon’s focus on oil has been a concern for investors. Notably, the company projects its operating cash flow to increase from $30 billion in 2021 to around $35 billion in 2025, assisted by new upstream investments and recovering benchmark prices. Interestingly, the company is focused on atmospheric carbon capture instead of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. While investor returns from conventional oil and renewables depend on government policies and market factors, Trefis highlights the key differences in the long-term strategy of Exxon Mobil and BP in this article. Our interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Exxon Mobil Stock, depicts historical stock price, revenues, and earnings of Exxon Mobil.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

BlackRock CEO Says Shell Decarbonisation Ruling 'Not a Solution'

MILAN (Reuters) -Last week's Dutch court decision against Royal Dutch Shell is not the way to solve the global decarbonisation issue and risks shifting the problem to private firms, the head of the world's largest money manager said on Thursday. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the ruling that requires Shell...
Energy Industrytechnewstube.com

G7 Nations Committing Billions More To Fossil Fuel Than Green Energy

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The nations that make up the G7 have pumped billions of dollars more into fossil fuels than they have into clean energy since the Covid-19 pandemic, despite their promises of a green recovery. As the UK prepares to host the G7 summit, new analysis reveals…
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

LNG 101: How Europe’s Carbon Market Drives Demand for Natural Gas Imports

European carbon prices have soared in 2021, reaching heights not seen since the continent’s emissions trading system (ETS) was established in 2005 and signaling what could be a longer-term trend across a region looking to further tighten climate regulations. Carbon prices hit a record by crossing the 50 euros per...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Chevron CEO signals he’s open to selling Canadian oilsands stake

Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20 per cent stake in a Canadian oilsands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oilsands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without needing much capital “but I wouldn’t deem it a strategic position,” chief executive officer Michael Wirth said at Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Week

Oil companies begin to face reality

The prospects for serious climate policy coming out of the Biden administration are not good. Not only is his infrastructure plan far, far short of what is needed — as Adam Tooze points out, Biden would dedicate less to green energy research over eight years than Americans spend on pet food annually — even that much passing Congress seems increasingly unlikely.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Chevron Divest Canada Oil Sands Asset?

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

2 Lesser-Known Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Approaches $70

On one hand, increasing mobility and rising demand from a reopening industrial sector is driving the demand for oil. On the other hand, the world’s largest oil producing countries are continuing with supply cuts. We think the resulting increase in oil prices should help lesser-known oil energy companies Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Crescent Point (CPG) perform well in the coming months. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now. Read on for a closer look at these names. The rising demand for oil with increasing mobility and a reopening of the industrial sector, coupled with continued supply cuts by the major oil producing countries, is driving a surge in oil prices. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) expects crude oil to rise to $80 per barrel by the end of the year. This bodes well for oil companies. According to a Research and Markets report, the global oil and gas pipeline market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2021-2026.
Energy Industryshalemag.com

Big Oil and Gas Validates Existence in a Blue and Green Hydrogen World

They say it is a dog-eat-dog world, and that phrase has never been more applicable than in the oil and gas industry. With the race to new energy development, several of the big players are shoring up strategy. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Sinopec, and Equinor ASA are sizing up hydrogen in anticipation of the next demand while decarbonization trends increase.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Are oil and gas companies on the run?

While solar industry executives are likely to be drawn to estimates such as an anticipated 10% rise in PV investment in key markets this year, the more headline-grabbing content of the International Energy Agency‘s latest global investment survey may concern the world's oil and gas majors. The latest edition of...
Energy Industrykalkinemedia.com

BP Invests In 9 GW US-Based Solar Projects

BP PLC has invested $220 million in a 9-GW pipeline of solar projects in the US. The agreement will bring BP Plc a step closer towards its target of increasing its capacity of renewable energy to 50 GW by 2030. British Petroleum (LON: BP) has decided to purchase a 9-GW...
Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

3 Oil Stocks That Will Survive Climate Change

If you’re looking to invest in oil stocks, you should carefully consider these two statements. First, as of June 1, 2021, the price of brent crude is up 37% for the year and is now over $70 a barrel. Second, according to the International Energy Administration (IEA), the share of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix may reach 36% in 2040. That’s a 157% increase from the 19% share renewables had in 2019.