LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System will return to pre-pandemic fully operational status effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Bus schedules and Route Maps are available online at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/stsfares.asp .

St. Mary’s County Transit System will continue to provide enhanced daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; and disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints.

Federal mandates continue to require face coverings that fully cover the mouth and nose to be worn by passengers and drivers when riding any St. Mary’s Transit bus.

For more information or to schedule a pick-up, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

The post St. Mary’s County Transit System to Return to Full Operations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .