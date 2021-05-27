Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Stat Chat: Look to the stars and see where Nebraska's talent lies

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — When you grew up in the '80s and '90s, you heard a lot on TV about the preferences and recommendations of doctors, dentists, soda drinkers and choosy moms. Seven out of 10 preferred this. Six out of eight voted for that. It made you wonder how the surveying...

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Espn#Recruiting#American Football#Football Players#Iowa Football#Junior Football#Lincoln#Espn#Nu#The Big Ten#Fidone#Scout#World Herald Twitter#Huskers#Talent#Stars#Unlikely Nebraska#Four Star Prospects#Starters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportstellicovillageconnection.com

Life in the Red: Which Huskers posted the best vertical jumps during winter testing?

Nebraska coach Scott Frost couldn't help but mention Oliver Martin's impressive vertical jump before spring ball even started. Then over the next five weeks, Martin, a walk-on transfer wide receiver from Iowa, proceeded to vault himself to what looks like a spot atop the depth chart in offensive coordinator Matt Lubick's position group.
FootballScarlet Nation

Spring Look Back: Wide Receiver

WHAT WE LEARNED: This is the most WR depth of the Frost era. For a position group that only returned a combined 36 receptions and just two players with more than five catches from last season, Nebraska sure ended spring feeling good about its wide receivers. The addition of Montana...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

The top 10 Huskers in the vertical jump are...

The Huskers are releasing some of their winter testing numbers this week. The first batch of results: Who has the best hops?. That'd be wide receiver Oliver Martin at 40 inches. Middle linebacker Chris Kolarevic wasn't that far behind at 38 inches. Martin, who weighed in at 200 pounds, posted...
NBAHipHopDX.com

J. Cole’s Pro Basketball Stint Is Over: See His Final Stat Line

RWANDA – J. Cole’s time in Africa has come to an end. Marc Spears of ESPN reported on Wednesday (May 26) that the superstar rapper will no longer be suiting up for the Rwanda Patriots BBC as he’s left the continent due to a “family obligation.”. The Patriots went 2-1...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Underrated Storylines: 2021 Florida Gators Special Teams

While the focus throughout much, if not all, of the offseason, will be on the Florida Gators' change at quarterback, moving on from quarterback Kyle Trask to Emory Jones, Florida's special teams unit will be undergoing just as much, if not more change. Lost in the chaos that is an...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Thoughts from Day 1 at Steve Clarkson’s ‘The QB Retreat’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The QB Retreat returned on Saturday after a year off due to the pandemic. Highly-respected, longtime quarterback coach and mentor Steve Clarkson is putting on his elite quarterback camp in California this Memorial Day weekend. This is considered the most prestigious two-day quarterback training camp across...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Texas A&M preseason hype trailer fuels momentum

Coming off a one-loss campaign that ended with a win in a New Year's Six bowl game, Texas A&M isn't sneaking up on anyone this season. The Aggies, ranked inside the top 10 of every major preseason poll heading into summer, are expected to be one of the nation's most complete teams with a veteran-laden defense and offense loaded with playmakers.
Posted by
247Sports

Ranking college football's top 25 coaches in 2021

Alabama coach Nick Saban fields questions regarding his retirement every year and no matter how many times he says he hasn't considered the next phase just yet, they continue to surface. At what point will the man who keeps winning national championships and kicks tail in recruiting give up the captain's chair for life after football?
Mckinney, TXPosted by
247Sports

Akayleb Evans announces top five schools

Former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans has announced his final five schools remaining in the mix to be his new home. On Sunday afternoon, Evans announced a top five of Texas, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas Tech and Jackson State. A former two-star prospect in Tulsa’s 2017 recruiting class, Evans — who...
Florida StatePosted by
FanSided

Florida Football: Demarkcus Bowman should be RB1 in 2021

For the second straight season, Florida football has picked up one of the best running back transfers on the market. Last season, it was Lorenzo Lingard who came over from Miami but he played minimally in 2020 and this season it’s Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman. Dameon Pierce led the backfield...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher: "DeMarvin Leal is a guy who loves football"

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher sat down with KSAT's Greg Simmons prior to Fisher's Coaches' Night talk at the San Antonio A&M Club. An always popular topic for Fisher in the Alamo City is native son DeMarvin Leal, who is heading into his third season in Aggieland as a starter and is generally rated as a first round selection in the 2022 National Football League draft. Leal's size, athleticism, and versatility are easy to see as his impact on the Aggies' defensive unit, which led the Southeastern Conference in total defense last year. However, Fisher's talking points on Leal began with what most people would term Leal's intangibles that drive him to make the most of his immense potential.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

SP+ Predicts the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

On Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed the college football independents. He did a great job with his preview - you can read it here. As part of his preview, he used his SP+ algorithm to predict BYU's entire 2021 schedule. Below are the SP+ predictions for BYU's 2021 schedule, along with our take on the predictions.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

3 biggest offseason questions facing Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators entering 2021 season

After winning the SEC East in 2020, Florida football has some big questions to answer heading into the 2021 season as the Gators will look much different. Everyone suspected that the Florida Gators were on the cusp of overtaking rival Georgia in the SEC East leading up to last season. And with the Bulldogs stumbling early to find their offensive identity, Dan Mullen’s team was able to take full advantage of that.
Florida StateYardbarker

Florida Gators Extend Dan Mullen’s Contract Through the 2026 Season

Today, it was revealed that the University of Florida and head coach Dan Mullen have agreed to a contract extension. Mullen will receive a raise and have his contract extended through the 2026-27 football season. Mullen's contract was originally scheduled to expire following the 2023-24 season. “We are very excited...