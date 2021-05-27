Stat Chat: Look to the stars and see where Nebraska's talent lies

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher sat down with KSAT's Greg Simmons prior to Fisher's Coaches' Night talk at the San Antonio A&M Club. An always popular topic for Fisher in the Alamo City is native son DeMarvin Leal, who is heading into his third season in Aggieland as a starter and is generally rated as a first round selection in the 2022 National Football League draft. Leal's size, athleticism, and versatility are easy to see as his impact on the Aggies' defensive unit, which led the Southeastern Conference in total defense last year. However, Fisher's talking points on Leal began with what most people would term Leal's intangibles that drive him to make the most of his immense potential.