Westmed recently opened a new renovated phlebotomy lab for blood tests at its 1 Theall Road location in Rye. Prior to this renovation the lab was integrated with Urgent Care. With the move, the lab now has a spacious, yet private blood drawing area as well as a separate waiting room for lab patients only. All patients can confidently make an appointment at the lab with ease, knowing that they will have front desk and clinical personnel devoted to the needs of patients who will also ensure the appropriate flow and spacing of appointment times to ensure maximized efficiency, low contact with others and enhanced privacy. The lab also specializes in pediatric appointments, helping to ease fears and concerns for both children and their parents.