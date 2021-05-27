Haverhill man gets 2 1/2-year prison term for raping disabled woman placed in his family's care
HAVERHILL — A 54-year-old Haverhill man is going to prison after pleading guilty to raping a mentally disabled woman placed in his home by an adult foster care agency. Joseph Gagnon pleaded guilty in Lawrence Superior Court to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 (two counts), and permitting abuse of a disabled person, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.www.eagletribune.com