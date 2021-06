All Albertans aged 12 and older will be eligible to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday. Kenney outlined the province’s second dose rollout plan, which allowed individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination in March or earlier to book their second dose starting Tuesday afternoon. Those who were vaccinated in April to book second doses beginning June 14, while those who were vaccinated in May will be able to on June 28.