Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global shares mixed...Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline COVID team-up

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed today, as investors watch for signs of inflation and await U.S. economic data expected later in the day. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1%. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.3% lower, South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.4% higher. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with S&P futures down 0.3% and Dow futures down nearly 0.1%.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline#Covid#South China#Glaxosmithkline#Chinese Shares#Asian Shares#U S Investors#Covid#Ap#Kospi#Hang Seng#Dow#Colonial Pipeline#Foreign Ministry#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Unions#Ioc#British#Global Shares#Mixed Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street began a post-holiday week on a lackluster note. Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing, based on surveys of factory managers, has undermined buying sentiment.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday, following the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are wary of making significant moves ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday for further clues on the outlook for the world's biggest economy. Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Little Movement Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, adding almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just shy of the 3,625-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
Industrykdow.biz

Global shares mixed...meat processing getting back to work

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed today after Wall Street reopened Tuesday from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.1%, while Germany’s DAX added nearly 0.2%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.5% higher, South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.8%. Wall Street is expected to open mixed, with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% and S&P 500 futures slipping nearly 0.1%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia Stocks Up Following Positive Caixin Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Tuesday morning as investors digested more China’s economic data released earlier in the day, and await key U.S. economic data, due later in the day, to gauge the country's economic outlook. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.26% by 10:25 PM ET (2:25...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
MarketsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. The world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains patchy with exports reviving but broader economic...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MarketsandMarkets Targets Becoming The First B2B Market Research Unicorn By Beefing Up Its Global Leadership Team

PUNE, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets today announced its aspirations to become the first B2B market research unicorn by investing in global leadership across the board. Sandeep Sugla, CEO and Chairman of MarketsandMarkets, said, "Post a successful Series A funding in 2017, our technology and analyst teams invested heavily in building KnowledgeStore, a world-class AI-driven market intelligence platform. We are now ready to upgrade an existing 10K+ customer base to a platform-based engagement model and are investing heavily in hiring senior executives and global leaders across the sales, marketing, and operations functions to accelerate this transition."
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday. The coronavirus infection rate in the region is keeping the underlying mood cautious as it is bound to impact the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic. Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday.
Pharmaceuticalsthenationalnews.com

US weighs up global distribution of excess Covid-19 vaccines

In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed. It’s obviously challenging, because so...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, with a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and mixed data from China and Japan keeping underlying sentiment cautious. Chinese shares rose and the yuan pulled back from a three-year high against the dollar after warnings from Chinese officials against speculative bets on the currency.
Stockselpasoinc.com

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in...
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

Sanofi, GSK Kick Off Phase 3 Trial for COVID-19 Shot

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi and GSK is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests...
Medical & BiotechDiversityInc

Sanofi and GSK Initiate Global Phase 3 Clinical Efficacy Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Originally published at sanofi.com. Sanofi U.S. ranked No. 27 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. Today, Sanofi and GSK started enrollment in their Phase 3 clinical study to assess the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The global, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 3 study will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older from several countries, including sites in the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Public Healthinvestorsobserver.com

European Stocks End Mixed As Sanofi, GSK Finalize COVID-19 Vaccine

European shares closed mixed on Thursday, with attention on corporate news such as HSBC's (HSBA.L, HSB.PA) plans to boost its expansion into Asia and Sanofi (SAN.PA) and GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) upcoming COVID-19 vaccine. The French CAC ended up 0.7%, the European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2% and the Swiss Market Index...
BusinessFrankfort Times

Global shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% in early trading to 6,412.44, while Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 15,400.35. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,022.75. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% at 4,182.38. Dow futures fell nearly 0.1% to 34,248.0.