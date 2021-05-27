Global shares mixed...Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline COVID team-up
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed today, as investors watch for signs of inflation and await U.S. economic data expected later in the day. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.3%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1%. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.3% lower, South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.4% higher. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with S&P futures down 0.3% and Dow futures down nearly 0.1%.www.wcn247.com