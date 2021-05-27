Global shares mixed...Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline COVID team-up

PUNE, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets today announced its aspirations to become the first B2B market research unicorn by investing in global leadership across the board. Sandeep Sugla, CEO and Chairman of MarketsandMarkets, said, "Post a successful Series A funding in 2017, our technology and analyst teams invested heavily in building KnowledgeStore, a world-class AI-driven market intelligence platform. We are now ready to upgrade an existing 10K+ customer base to a platform-based engagement model and are investing heavily in hiring senior executives and global leaders across the sales, marketing, and operations functions to accelerate this transition."