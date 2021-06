The Citrus Research Board (CRB) has just updated its brand identity with a revamped logo and an expanded, user-friendly website. Debuting on May 17, www.citrusresearch.org will serve as a valuable, practical online resource for California citrus crop research information. It also will convey news and events affecting the citrus research community, function as the primary destination for researchers to submit proposals and reports, and enable researchers and growers to review past and current research. Additionally, the website contains information of interest to the general public, including current and past digital copies of the CRB’s quarterly magazine, Citrograph.