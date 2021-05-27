Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By Canadian Press
mountainviewtoday.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

www.mountainviewtoday.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Southern Provinces#Pharmacies#Health Canada#Adolescents#Oxford Astrazeneca#Covax#Nova Scotia Appointments#The Health Department#Quebec In#New Brunswick Residents#The Canadian Press#Saskatchewan Saskatchewan#Southern Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine Supplies#Vaccine Shots#Immunizations#Eligible Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
KidsSmirs Interior News

B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

The province’s top doctor believes that B.C. can get a first dose of COVID vaccine into the arms of everyone ages 12 and up by the end of June. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is looking at how to integrate 12 to 16 year olds into B.C.’s vaccination program after Health Canada approved Pfizer for that age group Wednesday (May 5) morning.
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 will receive additional support this fall

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who are identified as needing additional learning supports due to COVID-19 disruptions will have access to targeted programming this fall. The provincial government announced up to $45-million in new funding Friday to “close the gap” in literacy and numeracy learning with up to 16 weeks of intervention in small group sessions.
Public HealthNarcity

Canada Has Officially Decided That It's Safe To Mix & Match Some COVID-19 Vaccines

Canada is updating its guidelines when it comes to mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's leading public health officials. On Tuesday, June 1, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo confirmed that Canadians will be able to combine AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses interchangeably in certain situations.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

B.C. Centre for Disease Control now accepts virus can linger in the air

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has changed its definition of COVID-19 spread, confirming the virus can be transferred by tiny aerosolized droplets and not just large droplets that fall quickly to the ground. On Tuesday, the Centre updated its website, stating “COVID-19 spreads from a person with COVID-19 to...
Public HealthAlaska Highway News

COVID-19: B.C. to release maps that show hot spots at community level

British Columbians will have access to detailed data related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in communities starting this week. The Province will provide information on case rates and immunization by community health service area starting Wednesday (May 12) on the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) website with its weekly updated surveillance data.
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

B.C. continues to see spread of COVID-19 centred mostly on the Lower Mainland, with seriously ill people in hospital declining from the highs of recent weeks. Public health officials reported 694 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 445 of them in the Fraser Health region and 153 in Vancouver Coastal. There are 457 people in hospital as of May 6, down from more than 500 in recent days, and 154 in intensive care.
Health Serviceslivewirecalgary.com

Expand temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Mayor Nenshi says

Calgary’s mayor would like to see the province’s temporary vaccination clinics “massively expanded” as the Alberta re-opening plan kicks off today. In Monday’s combined meeting of council, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said there’s been a significant improvement in overall COVID-19 cases counts in Calgary. Chief Henry pointed...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Healthdailyhive.com

Dr. Henry attempts to clarify confusion around vaccine registration glitch

On Monday, BC’s provincial health officer tried to clarify some confusion around vaccine bookings after some people who had received their first dose of AstraZeneca through a pharmacy reported they were getting notifications from the province’s Get Vaccinated program, telling them it was time to register. “There were some concerns...
Kidsngtimes.ca

COVID-19 Vaccine for youth

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to expand, and the vaccine is now available to youth aged 12 and over. As of May 23, 2021, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario became eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

B.C. public health officials reported a continued decline in COVID-19 infections Monday, as the vaccination program continues to reach more people. There were 258 new coronavirus cases recorded Saturday, 238 as of Sunday and 212 on Monday, with local travel and indoor dining allowed for the second week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said caution is still in order, as the incubation period for people exposed during the Victoria Day long weekend would begin showing up as new cases around this time.
Healthnovascotia.ca

Nova Scotia Resumes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Nova Scotia will resume the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for second doses only, effective today, June 1. The decision comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization updated its guidance on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by Health Canada. Nova Scotians will have more options when...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

96 Percent of People Who Get the Pfizer Vaccine Have This In Common

Now that vaccine rates have started to slow in the U.S., you might have a better chance at choosing exactly which vaccine you want to get by setting up your appointment at a specific location. Fortunately, experts say that all three of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective, and multiple studies have confirmed this. However, a new discovery may make Pfizer's vaccine look even more promising: Research has found that 96 percent of people who get the Pfizer vaccine develop COVID antibodies after just one dose.