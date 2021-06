Every year the WBR Foundation for Academic Excellence raises money by various events to benefit the WBR Schools. We ask the teachers that want to participate to write an essay about what they would like to incorporate into their everyday classroom to motivate, inspire and help teach the children. Jill Bryson, Brusly Upper Elementary ELA, social studies, science, math and reading teacher, won one of the grants. Bryson was awarded $2500 to implement the project she proposed which features creative props and materials to get the kids engaged and excited during class time.