Why the team behind 'Friends' finally agreed to a reunion after '147,000' asks

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe figure is far from official, but according to Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of TV’s enduring global blockbuster “Friends,” she’s been approached 147,000 times — give or take — about a reboot or revival of the NBC sitcom. “It started before we went off the air!” Kauffman says with a...

Behind-The-Scenes 'Friends' Reunion Bombshells: 'There Was Some Awkwardness' Between The Cast, Spills Source

Back in April, the gang got together again to film HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends reunion. And while the hour-long special — which featured unscripted conversations with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54, reminiscing about their days working on the hit sitcom — was full of laughs, a source tells OK! that viewers didn't get to see everything!
Paul Rudd Spotted During ‘Friends’ Reunion Filming the Finale With His Camcorder

A guest star and a cameraman! Paul Rudd, who appeared on 17 episodes of Friends as Mike Hannigan, was spotted during HBO Max’s reunion special. Toward the end of the episode, which dropped on Thursday, May 27, unaired footage from the emotional 2004 finale shows the cast taking one last bow in front of the live studio audience. Rudd, who also appeared in the sitcom’s finale, can be spotted on the floor, kneeling and filming the tear-filled moment on his camcorder.
Friends: The Reunion

Near the end of the long, long-anticipated Friends: The Reunion, when all six of the original Friends are sitting in that familiar, purple-tinted apartment with the picture frame around the peephole on the door, Courteney Cox makes a poignant statement. “This will be the last time that we’re ever asked...
Why are fans saying James Corden ruined the ‘Friends’ reunion?

Do you remember that episode of Friends where a young James Corden tried to take over Phoebe’s singing spot at Central Perk? No? How about the one where a young James Corden stole Joey’s X-Files audition? Still nothing? You don’t remember James Corden ever being part of Friends? That’s weird because he’s a big part of the Friends reunion on HBO Max.
Friends Stars Are Already Hanging Out Again After HBO Max Reunion

The Friends reunion dropped on HBO Max yesterday and it's a heartwarming watch for any die-hard fans of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004. While the Friends cast does keep in touch, all six aren't often in the same room together, so it was a special treat for fans as well as Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). In fact, Kudrow took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she has already hung out with Schwimmer again.
Why did Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse avoid the ‘Friends’ reunion?

Fans of Friends were thrilled by yesterday’s reunion special dropping on HBO Max. We laughed. We learned. We cried. We cheered. It was what everyone was basically hoping for from the two-hour reunion special about the influential sitcom. The Friends reunion, however, was missing a couple of major stars to join in on festivities. Now fans are wondering why these familiar faces were missing?
Friends reunion: The mystery of a disappearing feature from Monica’s apartment has finally been solved

The Friends reunion finally revealed what happened to a bizarre beam that disappeared without mention from Monica and Rachel’s apartment.The much-anticipated reunion saw the show’s six cast members meet on screen for the first time since 2004. Significant time is spent with the cast reflecting on Friends while walking around recreated sets of the show’s main apartments.Early on, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow explain what happened to the wooden beam that stood near the door to Monica and Rachel’s apartment, which seemed to permanently vanish a few seasons into the show.It featured prominently in a season three episode in which...
'Friends' Director and EP Support Matthew Perry After Reunion Special

Matthew Perry's Friends family has his back. Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston recently spoke out against "unkind" comments about the actor. Some viewers had taken to social media after the special's release last week to share their concerns and questions about the status of Perry's health. "He was great....
Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During Friends Reunion

Despite the good vibes during the Friends reunion special, which went up this week on HBO Max, there was one cause for concern: Matthew Perry, the show's beloved Chandler, appeared to slur his speech when speaking, his mouth hanging in a weird way. While in other circumstances this may pique curiosity, in this case it has raised some concern among fans because Perry has a history with addiction. Might he be in need of help? Among the comments on Twitter: "I really hope Matthew Perry is doing okay." "Matthew Perry worries Friends fans as he appears to slur and stammer." "I got emosh when Matthew Perry walked in, he's been through a lot. This whole reunion is so wholesome I can't." And this one, from actor Devon Sawa: "Leave Matthew Perry alone, ya vultures. Worry about yourselves." Read on to see what may be behind the cause of Perry's slurring, and what the show's director/producer had to say about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
We Have Cara Delevingne to Thank For These Behind-the-Scenes Friends Reunion Photos

The Friends reunion is the gift that keeps on giving! Between Lady Gaga's "Smelly Cat" duet with Lisa Kudrow and all the show secrets that were spilled, it was definitely worth the wait. And now, guest star Cara Delevingne is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at her visit to the iconic Warner Bros. studio lot. Alongside a series of Instagram photos with the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Kudrow — and fellow guest stars Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford, Cara gushed about how much she enjoyed being a part of such a special moment in television.
Friends Reunion director reveals why some cast was missing

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): After watching the 'Friends' reunion, many fans wondered why actors Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse, and more former guest stars were absent from the HBO Max event. Recently, the special's director Ben Winston weighed in on the subject. According to E! News, the highly anticipated HBO...
'Living Single' Fans Push for Reunion Special After 'Friends' Reunion Hype

Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max last week, but it made many fans nostalgic for another sitcom: Living Single. On social media, many fans think of Living Single as an analog to Friends with an all-Black cast, and some go even further accusing Friends of ripping off Living Single altogether. Now they are asking for a reunion special of their own.