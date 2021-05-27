Why the team behind 'Friends' finally agreed to a reunion after '147,000' asks

Despite the good vibes during the Friends reunion special, which went up this week on HBO Max, there was one cause for concern: Matthew Perry, the show's beloved Chandler, appeared to slur his speech when speaking, his mouth hanging in a weird way. While in other circumstances this may pique curiosity, in this case it has raised some concern among fans because Perry has a history with addiction. Might he be in need of help? Among the comments on Twitter: "I really hope Matthew Perry is doing okay." "Matthew Perry worries Friends fans as he appears to slur and stammer." "I got emosh when Matthew Perry walked in, he's been through a lot. This whole reunion is so wholesome I can't." And this one, from actor Devon Sawa: "Leave Matthew Perry alone, ya vultures. Worry about yourselves." Read on to see what may be behind the cause of Perry's slurring, and what the show's director/producer had to say about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.