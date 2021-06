Coordinator, Boyle County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, Inc. The end of the most unusual school year in recent history is almost here. Students, parents, teachers and administrators, and other experts are still evaluating the effects of this academic year. Parents are preparing for summer, in all the ways necessary for their family. Those preparations may include arranging for child care, summer camp planning, assisting in finding summer jobs and internships for older teens, vacations, and then – maybe all too soon – preparation for next school year. Summers are short, and parents often find it difficult to do everything on their list.