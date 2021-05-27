Cancel
EU calls on Iran to review sentencing of female activist

 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union has called on Iran to review a case of a prominent female human rights activist who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes. A spokesperson for the bloc called on Thursday for a review of the case of Narges Mohammadi under “applicable international human rights law and taking into account her deteriorating health condition.” Earlier this week, Mohammadi confirmed her sentence in an Instagram post and said she does not “accept any of these sentences.”

