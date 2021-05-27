Cancel
Movies

Cillian Murphy shares how 'A Quiet Place Part II' builds on the original monster movie's story

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor star Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” takes the thrills and scares to another decibel level. The Irish actor is the big new addition to the freaky film franchise, which first captivated audiences with its 2018 debut movie about a New York family keeping quiet to avoid monsters that hunt with their hearing.

'A Quiet Place Part II' takes a bigger step into the world beyond the original

The small-scale terror of "A Quiet Place" appeared destined to have trouble surviving a sequel, and it hasn't, mostly, in "A Quiet Place Part II," a movie that peaks early, arms itself with a central mission and still leaves room for more of what, in success, will likely become the Quiet Place Cinematic Universe.
A Quiet Place Part II

Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Heads for Mega $57M Opening. The North American box office is loud once again. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is making history over Memorial Day weekend, grossing $19.3 million on Friday alone from 3,752 theaters…. Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place Part...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Filmmaker John Krasinski Prepared for a Potential Third Movie

In 2018, John Krasinski turned the industry on its head when his original genre movie, A Quiet Place, premiered to rapturous reviews from critics and audiences. $335 million later, Paramount Pictures didn’t waste any time and approached Krasinski about a sequel, something he initially turned down. Of course, he eventually changed his mind about making A Quiet Place Part II, which chronicles the Abbott family’s first steps into the unknown, but his reasons for saying no were understandable.
A Quiet Place Part 2 Streaming: How To Watch The Emily Blunt Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A Quiet Place Part II, the long-awaited sequel to one of the best horror movies in recent memory, is making its big splash in theaters starting Friday, May 28. And even though the second chapter in the the franchise about a family trying to survive a landscape infested with vicious blind aliens is taking the “only in theaters” route for the time being, you will soon be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: The Abbotts venture into the unknown in a meticulously crafted monster movie

Quiet Place, Part II may not be a typical family film that feels good, but Neil Patrick Harris did watch it with his daughter, who loves horror films. The 47-year-old comedian shares two children, twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, with her husband, David Burtka. Harris has not only participated in successful projects such as Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Still, he is also loved by fans who post adorable photos. With his family every Halloween.
PennLive.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How to watch the anticipated horror sequel

The highly anticipated “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally out. Here’s how you can watch the horror sequel:. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who are married in real life, star together in the original “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski also served as director of the acclaimed film. “A Quiet Place” holds a fresh rating of 96% and an audience score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of publication). The original also made nearly $341 million globally at the box office.
WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "A Quiet Place Part II"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “A Quiet Place Part II” begs to be seen in a theater where sound effects resonate. Director John Krasinski plays the same sound games he did in the first installment but edits this one with a sharper eye toward tension. As a result, the sequel zips by, making the idea of a third film entirely necessary.
A Quiet Place Part II silently roars to list of best movie sequels

There are some movies that beg for a sequel and some that are better as stand-alone experiences. Upon its release in 2018, A Quiet Place seemed like it belonged in the latter category, as it wrapped up its story nicely even as the characters faced an uncertain future. But it’s hard to resist the lure of another go-around, and so, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now a reality.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How Westerns and Spielberg Influenced John Krasinski’s Shooting Style

For “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to the blockbuster alien invasion film, director John Krasinski emphasizes more action. And, with the passing of his father character at the end of the first film, turns deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) into the protagonist. She becomes the film’s canny and determined hero, combatting the aliens with her hearing aid’s high-frequency audio feedback.
Geek Giveaway: A Quiet Place Part II Movie Passes

Taking silence to a whole new experience, the sequel to one of the most successful modern horror films returns. A Quiet Place Part II is back with reprising roles, starring power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt alongside Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds, the family continue their escape in an apocalyptic world filled with sound-sensitive human-eating creatures.
MARQUEE movie reviews, May 27: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Cruella'

John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Adds More To It’s Desolate World While Not Forgetting What Made the Original Great

2018’s A Quiet Place put the nerves and silence of horror fans around the world to the test. Afraid to make even the slightest amount of noise, hoping it wouldn’t translate to the Abbott family meeting a sudden gory fate. We saw a family impacted by loss, both on a massive and personal scale trying to survive in a desolate world overran by terrifying, blind aliens. Director John Krasinski used sound (or lack thereof) to not only translate to a unique and anxiety-inducing experience, but one about a family you deeply cared about. The sequel was originally due to be released on March 18th, 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many delays. Much like the towns in the first movie, the world itself became an amalgamation of the catastrophic event it was enduring. Massive amounts of loss, shocks to the conventional way of life, and people having to be distant from each other.
John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.