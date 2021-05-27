Cillian Murphy shares how 'A Quiet Place Part II' builds on the original monster movie's story

2018’s A Quiet Place put the nerves and silence of horror fans around the world to the test. Afraid to make even the slightest amount of noise, hoping it wouldn’t translate to the Abbott family meeting a sudden gory fate. We saw a family impacted by loss, both on a massive and personal scale trying to survive in a desolate world overran by terrifying, blind aliens. Director John Krasinski used sound (or lack thereof) to not only translate to a unique and anxiety-inducing experience, but one about a family you deeply cared about. The sequel was originally due to be released on March 18th, 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many delays. Much like the towns in the first movie, the world itself became an amalgamation of the catastrophic event it was enduring. Massive amounts of loss, shocks to the conventional way of life, and people having to be distant from each other.