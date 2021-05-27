Racism key barrier to getting Indigenous people help in B.C. overdose crisis: agency

In the “RH Line for June 6: Fireworks, paved roads, more,” you mention the Sand Creek Massacre and Native Americans. I wrote, directed, and produced the award-winning documentary film “The Sand Creek Massacre.” This work took me to reservations in Wind River, Wyo.; Lame Deer, Mont.; El Reno, Okla.; and Clinton, Okla. Many times I ended being the only white person in these mostly remote locations. The terror, fear, anger, and bitterness of the Cheyenne and Arapaho people manifests itself when they are called Native Americans, a label attached to them by the white man. Believe me, I learned that the hard way. They also do not like to be called, “Indians.” They perceive this term to be racist. If you refer to them as indigenous people, then you are showing them respect and they appreciate that after all of the hell the white man has put them through and continues to put them through today.