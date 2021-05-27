Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Racism key barrier to getting Indigenous people help in B.C. overdose crisis: agency

By Canadian Press
mountainviewtoday.ca
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER — British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says Indigenous people accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all toxic drug deaths last year although they represent 3.3 per cent of the province's total population. Deputy chief medical officer Dr. Nel Wieman said 254 Indigenous people died from toxic drugs...

www.mountainviewtoday.ca
