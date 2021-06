Ever since the draft in April, there seems to be a new attitude around the Chicago Bears. This could be the sign of a new era of success for the franchise. Well, what a difference a draft makes. For the Chicago Bears, there was doom and gloom surrounding the franchise. Two 8-8 finishes, a struggling offense, and no franchise quarterback tested the patience of the team’s fans. Throw in the retention of key figures responsible to turn things around when the fans wanted all of them gone and hope was severely lacking.