Spotify's Friends Playlist Has the Highest Streams in India
After the Friends reunion episode was announced, many fans went on a nostalgic trip on Spotify. The Friends reunion episode is now available on Zee5. The Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts has over 137 million streams globally. The official Friends playlist has witnessed an 80% uptick in streams last week compared to the week before. The streams for this playlist have increased by 4,000% this year compared to three years ago and more than 200% compared to the same time last year. Spotify has also revealed which age group listens to the official Friends playlist the most. Users in 18 to 24 years of age are streaming the official Friends playlist the most, making up almost two fifths of the streams, closely followed by 25 year olds to 29 year olds.in.ign.com