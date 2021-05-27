Spotify's Friends Playlist Has the Highest Streams in India

Top: Benee wears her own clothing. Photographed by Helena Murphy Reid in Auckland, New Zealand, in March 2021. Remember when record label A&R guys scouted dingy rock clubs and open mics looking for the next big thing? Today, that dream job is about as obsolete as a fax machine. Generation Z decides for itself what the next big thing is, whether anyone who owns a suit notices or not. Take the musician Benee’s single “Supalonely,” which was a Top 40 hit everywhere from America to her native New Zealand last year; you might have completely missed its rise if you weren’t on TikTok. When The New York Times called Girl in Red, aka the Oslo, Norway–based 22-year-old Marie Ulven, “one of the most astute and exciting singer-songwriters” working today, it was two years after cool teens had already figured that out. R&B stars Umi and Omar Apollo got their start on the music-sharing site SoundCloud purely by chance, and are now on the road to becoming the next Erykah Badu and Prince.