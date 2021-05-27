Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

EU leaders express support for holding Tokyo Olympics

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s two top officials have expressed support for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite growing opposition to the event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the games with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a virtual EU-Japan summit. The leaders say they support the holding of the rescheduled Olympics “in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19.”

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Charles Michel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#European Council#European Leaders#European Union Leaders#Eu Leaders#Brussels#Ap#The European Union#European Commission#Express#Brussels#Global Unity#Leyen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
HealthPosted by
WFAE

Cancel The Olympics, Says Tokyo Doctors Association

With much of Japan in a renewed state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections, a group representing some 6,000 primary care physicians in Tokyo has called for the Summer Games to be canceled. In an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga published Monday on its...
Sportskfgo.com

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be cancelled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

IOC to hold Tokyo Olympics even in a state of emergency

Controversy over the safety of holding the Tokyo Olympics has continued for months. Thursday, the International Olympic Committee said that the Games will continue even if Tokyo or other areas of Japan remain under a state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreaks, according to ESPN. The first event of the...
SportsLynchburg News and Advance

Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play. To read more select an article below by click...
PoliticsNew York Post

Belarus’ leader seeks Russia’s support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian leader will discuss closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he seeks support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself...
Public Healthfintechzoom.com

Ursula von der Leyen News – EU Parliament to support proposal at WTO seeking IPR waiver on COVID vaccine- The New Indian Express

Ursula von der Leyen News – EU Parliament to support proposal at WTO seeking IPR waiver on COVID vaccine- The New Indian Express. NEW DELHI: The European Parliament has passed a resolution to extend support to the India-South Africa proposal at the WTO, seeking a waiver of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on Covid -19 vaccines. “EU to set up a clear and coherent EU global COVID-19 vaccination strategy and therefore to support the Indian and South African World Trade Organization initiative for a temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, equipment, and treatments while urging pharmaceutical companies to share their knowledge and data through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP),” the resolution stated.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Sportstraveldailymedia.com

5 reasons why Japan and IOC insist on holding the Tokyo Olympics

Japan is suffering another spike of COVID-19 infections that even the island paradise of Okinawa is under a state of emergency. The fourth wave, once again, raised concerns on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. According to Channel News Asia, the latest polls revealed that 60% and 80% want the games either...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Tokyo plows ahead with Olympics

Despite growing opposition to the Olympics, Tokyo and the IOC are plowing ahead - and getting ready for the logistical nightmare that awaits as tens of thousands of athletes prepare to descend on the city amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Chinadallassun.com

China expresses opposition to EU-Japan remarks on China

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): China has expressed its firm opposition to the remarks issued in the joint statement in the EU-Japan Summit, where the two sides slammed Beijing on several issues concerning Taiwan and the South China Sea. "Such remarks undermine international peace and stability, damage mutual understanding and...
HealthMedscape News

EU, Japan Throw Support Behind Olympics, With Aid of Vaccines From Europe

BRUSSELS/TOKYO (Reuters) - The European Union and Japan on Thursday backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against a fourth wave of infections. "We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure...
SportsCNN

The last time the Olympics were in Tokyo

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, it was the first time the Olympics had ever been held in Asia. And they weren't actually held during the summer. The Games took place in October that year to avoid the heat and humidity of the summer months and the typhoon season in September.
Worldtonireavis.com

TOKYO OLYMPIC DILEMMA

The Tokyo Games are coming at us like Noah Lyles around the turn in the 200 meters; they’ll be on us in a blink. Now imagine being in your athletic prime in the years 2020 and 2021 and being an Olympic-sport athlete to boot, like Mr. Lyles. I feel so sorry for such potential Olympians as Japan struggles with whether to host the already delayed 2020 Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

MacIver Selected As Reserve For Tokyo Olympics

Clemson, SC – Former Clemson goalkeeper and current Everton standout, Sandy MacIver, has been named one of four reserves for Team Great Britain entering the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The four reserves are set to travel to Tokyo with the 18-player squad. The 2020 event in Tokyo will be just the...
TravelClickOnDetroit.com

Greece, Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates

ATHENS – Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to the...