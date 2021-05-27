Cancel
Naomi Osaka says she will not speak to the press during the French Open, saying it harms her mental health

By Sinéad Baker

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka said she will not speak to the press during the French Open. The tennis star cited the effect that press questions have on her mental health. She said that journalists' questions to athletes "bring doubt into our minds." Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. The tennis star Naomi...


Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player was asked about the games at the Italian Open. She says she wants the Olympics to happen “because I’m an athlete” but “that there’s so much important stuff going on.” She adds that “if it’s putting people at risk and if it’s making people very uncomfortable then it definitely should be a discussion.” The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.
While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
Naomi Osaka’s statement about withdrawing from French Open

Naomi Osaka tweeted the following statement announcing her withdrawal from the French Open on Monday:. “Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not idea and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get rally nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can. So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that. I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense. I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans. Anyways hope you are all doing well and staying safe, love you guys I'll see you when i see you (heart emoji)"
Naomi Osaka could be kicked out of French Open over media boycott

Naomi Osaka has been warned she faces being thrown out of the French Open should she continue her media boycott. The four-time grand slam champion announced on social media ahead of the tournament that she would not be doing any press at Roland Garros, citing mental health reasons. It has...
Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013. -Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. -She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black...
WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
Naomi Osaka, 23, PULLS OUT of French Open in wake of her media boycott as she says she is 'taking time away from the court' and reveals her depression and social anxiety struggles

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open and announced that she will be stepping back from tennis. The world No 2 - who won her opening match of this year's tournament at Roland Garros against Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday - stated that she had suffered 'long bouts of depression' since winning the US Open in 2018, and that she needed a break from the controversy that has enveloped her in the past week.
Naomi Osaka x NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Features Swarovski Crystals

Naomi Osaka will release another NikeCourt which expands on her line. Next, we have the Air Zoom GP Turbo that features Swarovski crystals for a premium look. Highlighted in a Black, Dusty Amethyst, and White color combination. As you can see, tie-dye print adorns the base while the true highlight is the Swarovski crystals on the Swoosh logos. The pair also has iridescent detailing and splashes of glitter.
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not do any press during the French Open, citing her “mental health.” Days later, giving far more grace than she has received, Osaka posted a statement to her Instagram account announcing her plan to withdraw from the tournament to “minimize” distractions.
Naomi Osaka is retired from Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka (second) Roland Garros was shocked after announcing her retirement from the competition on her social networks. “I think the best thing for Roland Garros and the other players and my well-being is to quit so everyone can focus on the tournament again.” The Japanese, who made a decision several days ago, said not to speak to the press.
Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori cast doubt on Tokyo Olympics safety

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have added their voices to the debate on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should proceed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Osaka, who has already been vaccinated against the virus, said hosting the Games should remain a topic of discussion as long as the subject was “making people very uncomfortable”.