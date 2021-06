AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in Augusta on Saturday night, police said. The crash happened as the driver of a sports utility vehicle was making a left turn off of Civic Center Drive onto Old Belgrade Road, police said, according to the Kennebec Journal. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Oakland, was traveling the other direction on Civic Center Drive, police said.