Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Commissioner’s May 25, 2021, Meeting Briefs

By Charles County Public Information Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWhzW_0aD8meUD00

On Tuesday, May 25, County Administrator Mark Belton, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives, Goal 5: Quality of Life. This goal includes public safety, recreation and entertainment, and affordable/ workforce housing.

Open Session Briefings

  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, the College of Southern Maryland, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Appointments are available for those 12 and older who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the Department of Health. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . Masks are still required in Charles County indoors at schools, on public transportation, and in health care settings. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and answers to their frequently asked questions. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update, which included a pilot COVID-19 screening program .
  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided the Department of Health’s bi-annual update , which included statistics on mortality rates, infant mortality rates, obesity, and the COVID response. The department also discussed new projects, Mobile Integrated Health, and updates on Environmental Health, Behavioral Health Services, and the Community Health Needs Assessment.
  • Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested to introduce Bill 2021-03 Redistricting Board , in order to amend the Charles County Code to provide certain selection criteria for the members of the Charles County Redistricting Board. County Commissioners approved introduction of the bill and set a public hearing for June 22, 2021.
  • Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and Chief of Information Technology Evelyn Jacobson provided an update on the Rural Broadband Task Force , including the Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout project and the county receiving the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband’s Expansion of Existing Broadband Networks Grant. This grant would assist with the Neighborhood Broadband Expansion Category 2 project, which includes Comcast expansion into the Serenity Woods neighborhood, and onto Belle Ridge Court, Cameron Ridge Road, Emory Place, Oaks Road, Waverly Point Road, and Banks O’Dee Road.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter and Chief of Codes, Permits, and Inspection Services Ray Shumaker provided a briefing on Charles County Code Violation Fees. County Commissioners requested staff to revisit options moving forward.
  • Planner III Beth Groth provided a presentation on the Renewable Energy Work Group’s recommendations for a climate action planning process. Staff recommended a phased approach, starting with a government operations Climate Action Plan as Phase 1, followed by a community-wide Climate Action Plan as Phase 2.
  • Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster and Griffin & Strong representatives Michele Clark Jenkins and Anan Paula Pohl provided an update on the Charles County Disparity Study. Griffin & Strong is currently conducting relevant market analysis, utilization analysis, availability analysis, disparity analysis, and statistical significance test.

Discussion

County Commissioners participated in a discussion with Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell, Department of Community Services Director Dina Barclay, and Chief of Housing Rita Wood on the history of Housing Authority in Charles County.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

  • The lease agreement for the Capital Clubhouse with Black Bear Sports Clubhouse, LLC.
  • A letter of intent that the county intends to provide the local share of funds to design, construct, and equip the new packaged wastewater treatment facility for the College of Southern Maryland. This is an approved capital improvement project in the fiscal 2022 budget.
  • The Commission for Veterans Affairs to create a video called, “Veterans N Transition.”

New Business

County Commissioners provided consensus to work with the Charles County Board of Education on the selection of an implementation coordinator to act as a liaison to the State Accountability and Implementation Board. This board was created by the Kirwan legislation.

Proclamation

Next Commissioners Session : June 8, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

The post Charles Co. Commissioner’s May 25, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Workforce Housing#Deputy Commissioner#Clark County#Public Affairs Officer#Charles Co#Department Of Recreation#Tourism#Covid#Mobile Integrated Health#Environmental Health#M Ed#Nanjemoy#Cobb Neck Broadband#Buildout#Serenity Woods#Belle Ridge Court#Emory Place#Griffin Strong#Housing Rita Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Receives Three NACo Awards

Charles County Government is the recipient of three National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards, recognizing the county’s Climate Change Preparedness Program, Nanjemoy/ Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout Program, and Mallows Bay- Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary.  The NACo Achievement Award Program recognizes innovative county government programs throughout the nation. “It is a great honor that […] The post Charles County Receives Three NACo Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PROTECT WEEK Comptroller Op-Ed 2021

Every year, thousands of older Americans fall victim to financial scammers. Some of these criminals are strangers, but often these nefarious crimes are committed by family members or friends. The first line of defense in preventing these fraudulent acts is education, and that brings me to PROTECT Week. PROTECT Week, which this year runs from […] The post PROTECT WEEK Comptroller Op-Ed 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Posted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County to Host Free Business Paper Shredding Event

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for local businesses on Monday, June 7. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow from 9 a.m. to […] The post Calvert County to Host Free Business Paper Shredding Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board to recognize student activists from the Class of 1969

Seven members of the Class of 1969, or their representatives, will receive their original high school diplomas and the Board of Education will recognize 15 other former students whose distribution of diplomas was disrupted following a civil rights protest at La Plata High School. The Board of Education of Charles County on June 10 will […] The post Charles Co. Board to recognize student activists from the Class of 1969 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAS Patuxent River Updates Select Programs Under New COVID Guidelines

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), Commissary, Navy Exchange, and other services announced updates to some of their programming following new DoD COVID guidelines. “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen some programs and expand others to our patrons while safely operating in a COVID environment,” said […] The post NAS Patuxent River Updates Select Programs Under New COVID Guidelines appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Superintendent announces principal/vice principal changes

Superintendent Kimberly Hill today announced the appointment of three new school principals, six vice principal appointments and six vice principal transfers. Schools affected by principal changes are Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Piccowaxen Middle School and Maurice J. McDonough High School. The Superintendent did not recommend any principal transfers for the upcoming school year.  […] The post Charles Co. Superintendent announces principal/vice principal changes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Helps Calvert County Residents Impacted by Pandemic

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 27, 2021 – Calvert County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive 12 or more months of rent or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Funds are available for past-due and future rent payments. Renters who have been affected directly by the virus […] The post Emergency Rental Assistance Program Helps Calvert County Residents Impacted by Pandemic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Dunkirk, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dunkirk District Park Playground to be Replaced

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that a new playground is to be built at Dunkirk District Park. The new playground will feature the theme “Chesapeake Bay: Above and Below Water” and pay homage to a few recognizable Calvert Marine Museum attractions, including the Drum Point […] The post Dunkirk District Park Playground to be Replaced appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Saint Charles, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Charles seniors kick-off 2021 graduation ceremonies

St. Charles High School seniors were honored today in the first Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) graduation ceremony. Held at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, the ceremony was the first of seven planned for the next week in a new outdoor format. A total of 296 Spartan seniors crossed a stage set up on the […] The post St. Charles seniors kick-off 2021 graduation ceremonies appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2021 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September farmers, pesticide applicators, and other pesticide users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, […] The post Department of Ag Announces Dates for Annual Pesticide Container Recycling Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 31-June 4, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 31-June 4, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health Vital Statistics Administration issues revision of COVID-19 death data

Baltimore: The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Vital Statistics Administration (VSA) has revised the state’s COVID-19 data to include deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. VSA identified these deaths as COVID-19 deaths through an information reconciliation process utilizing other sources of data. There are 517 previously uncounted confirmed […] The post Maryland Department of Health Vital Statistics Administration issues revision of COVID-19 death data appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Administrator to take Leave of Absence

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Commissioner President Randy Guy has announced that St. Mary’s County Government County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, will be taking an immediate medical leave of absence. In the interim, Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, will assume the full duties and responsibilities of the County Administrator position. Commissioner President Randy Guy […] The post St. Mary’s County Administrator to take Leave of Absence appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge issues new administrative orders clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In response to modified COVID-19 protocols from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued five new administrative orders, effective June 1, 2021, clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities. The new orders rescind five previous orders to […] The post Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge issues new administrative orders clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and judicial branch facilities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Encourages Public Participation in Updating Comprehensive Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government is updating the Comprehensive Plan to strategize for future land use, transportation, and community facilities. Residents are invited to participate and help shape this plan into a successful and sustainable roadmap for the future. Communities undertake a Comprehensive Plan to help guide future growth and development. The plan […] The post St. Mary’s County Encourages Public Participation in Updating Comprehensive Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Historic Black town in Maryland seeks justice for stormwater discharge

A Maryland power plant has been releasing stormwater for years into a small Patuxent River town founded in the late 1920s as a vacation resort for Black professionals. The outflow has intensified floods and damaged the stream that the community relies on to drain heavy rains, town officials say. A resident of the town, Eagle […] The post Historic Black town in Maryland seeks justice for stormwater discharge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HVFD Announces Passing of Department Charter Fire Chief William J. Huseman

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Charter Fire Chief William J. Huseman. Chief Huseman was a part of the group of men who organized our Department in 1956. Not only was he a Charter Member, he was also elected as the first Fire Chief of the Department by the Membership. Chief […] The post HVFD Announces Passing of Department Charter Fire Chief William J. Huseman appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty

May 26, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (Corps), is planning to perform rehabilitation construction to the southern jetty and maintenance dredging for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland. The proposed work consists of the rehabilitation of the southern jetty at Fishing Creek […] The post Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Board Of Education Appoints New State Superintendent Of Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (May 27, 2021) – In a unanimous vote today, the Maryland State Board of Education (State Board) has appointed Mr. Mohammed Choudhury as the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools. Mr. Choudhury’s selection follows a rigorous and multi-phased national search, closely guided by community and stakeholder input. Currently serving as Associate Superintendent and Chief Strategy, Talent […] The post Maryland State Board Of Education Appoints New State Superintendent Of Schools appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Annual Flag Day Event Set to Take Place at Governmental Center

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce that the 2021 Flag Day festivities, co-sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, will occur Monday, June 14, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Governmental Center on the lawn in Leonardtown. If the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will […] The post St. Mary’s Annual Flag Day Event Set to Take Place at Governmental Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.