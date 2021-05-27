Bronx, NY – Accident on St Ann’s Ave Leaves Pedestrian Injured

Reports from local authorities show that at approximately 7:18 p.m., a pedestrian was traveling in the area of 219 St Ann’s Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was injured in the accident. Medics responded to the scene of the accident and rendered aid to the victim. The injured party was subsequently transported to a local hospital where they underwent further care. At this time, the police department in New York is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.