Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY – Accident on St Ann’s Ave Leaves Pedestrian Injured

localaccidentreports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports from local authorities show that at approximately 7:18 p.m., a pedestrian was traveling in the area of 219 St Ann’s Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was injured in the accident. Medics responded to the scene of the accident and rendered aid to the victim. The injured party was subsequently transported to a local hospital where they underwent further care. At this time, the police department in New York is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

localaccidentreports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Car Accidents#Motor Vehicle Accidents#St Ann#Local Accident Reports#Lrb 888 Rrb 657 1460#Pedestrian Accidents#Injured Accident Victims#Police#Pedestrians#Bike Accidents#Collisions#Medics#Authorities#Leaves#Attorneys#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Bronx, NYNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
Bronx, NYDaily Star

17-year-old fatally shot, 4 wounded behind Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager was killed in the Bronx in a barrage of gunfire that also wounded four other people, police said. Armanis Valdez, 17, was shot in the chest at about 9 p.m. Saturday in a park behind a McDonald's on Webster Avenue, police said. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amy Christie

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Four shot, one fatally, overnight in Brooklyn, the Bronx: cops

Four people were shot overnight — including one fatally — as gun violence continued in Brooklyn and the Bronx, cops said. The most recent shooting came at 1:25 a.m. Monday, when a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, cops said. The...
Bronx, NYJanesville Gazette

Bronx teen dies after being struck in hail of bullets that wounded 4 others

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old boy, one of five people wounded in a hail of bullets behind a Bronx McDonald’s, has died, police said Sunday. Armanis Valdez was struck in the chest when someone opened fire at Claremont Park behind a McDonald’s on Webster Avenue in Claremont about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said.