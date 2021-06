May 29 (UPI) -- The White House announced sanctions on Belarus and a warning not to travel to the country over a diverted civilian Ryanair flight. Belarus' Lukashenko regime forced the commercial jet headed from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich upon landing. Belarusian aviation authorities said the flight was diverted to Minsk due to a bomb threat, but the White House said in the statement Friday night the plane was diverted over "false pretenses."