Member Info for edmunddante1844

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.

www.lse.co.uk
#Member Info#Gh#Mnrg#Mcap#Newcrest#Ncm#Cad#Hydrogen#Tmt Jerryspaniel#M A#Artemis#Ggp Posts#Dec#Feb#Advice#Today#8th March#Iis#Opinion#Weaker Usd
Member Info for LestaThaInvesta

So let me get this straight, you trade AIM shares solely off their charts and not fundamentals?. Please don’t tell me this is true as it’s the most backward strategy I’ve ever heard of. I’ll message you back on here in a couple of weeks when Vela’s Covid results come in and we’ll see how well your technical analysis works.
PharmaceuticalsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Shpunken

A lot of those ppl that r rejecting the vaccine are simply waiting to see what will happen to the already vaxed ppl.. I can see a much bigger uptake next year, but that still leaves hundreds of millions out there for sng to treat.. only real question is will a place like India commit billions to treat its ppl or will sng be only used in countries like US and with insurance.. as I see it that is the only major question left, we know the drug works..
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for ProposalinParis

Respectfully, I refer you to Roche buying GenMark! :) RE: Take Over Valuation North of £ 3bn - £ 40+ SP31 May 2021 11:19. It will certainly be interesting to see the future sp timeline for NCYT. I have no doubt that the sp will recover well. It is an extremely talented diagnostics company that has great R & D, always ahead of the game. 3 billion for a takeover is no big deal for a large Pharma, here's hoping that it's not too far away!
PoliticsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Morbox

All attachments are accessible for reading. (5) is an interesting read article from Law360. 05/31/2021RESPONSE in Opposition re [86] MOTION to Stay PENDING INTER PARTES REVIEW OF THE ASSERTED PATENTS (RENEWED) filed by Nanoco Technologies Ltd.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ManuelDexterity

So as they say if Bull#%it was 2pence a pound we’d all be millionaires,well we have had the viable at £4 Per lb then we got up to£8per lb so when will we get the viable at £12 per lb. Is it Bull#&it ?is it keeping AMC afloat ? Or...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Jimithebrush

Apologies if I've offended anyone, my post this morning were genuine, not had this happen before, I no way intended for it to come across as misleading information. EL news carnt be far away now. GLA.
PetsLife Style Extra

Member Info for mascarosergi

Many thanks, I appreciate that :)) The Silicom article is the result of 4years of holding the company + every day following closely silicom mgmt and other PMs/Silicom investors. I think the result was nice ;) About Enet, I have not changed my views. Everything according to plan. Maybe would...
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for Carl.K1988

3.that is the sale price was for example 150.usually the sp jumps to choose to that price. Say 145p. And as many here want to reallocate their funds fast, there would probably be a lot of selling on that day, that would then probably drop the sp a bit, say to 138p?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for southwesterner

I honestly don't see lithium as a big value driver here, but CUSN acknowledge it is something of interest to investors via their prominent inclusion of lithium in their latest presentation. Here if you fancy a browse; https://www.cornishmetals.com/site/assets/files/4930/2020-05-01_cornish_metals_presentation_website-min.pdf. For CUSN to benefit from Cornish Lithiums activities, it has to be...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Tom1927

Bank holiday Sunday at 1 in the morning posting on the board of something you aren’t invested in 3 times in a row. Maybe invest in some time outside pal.
LifestyleLife Style Extra

Member Info for travel_light

Fat fingers, not yet had tea. :-) Lots of to and fro over the last few weeks. What is needed to sell, when will somethinh shopen etc. Should Avacta make it clear what the goto market strategy is. Eg UK first entry, will take majority of production. What is needed is piece of paper A, B and C.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Donold

Glittertip....actually there are whole investment strategies based on sentiment...it certainly can show a shift towards gold as #gold hashtags are monitored. I was watching an interview on kitco the other day where the price of gold was tracked and accurately predicted using only an interest/ sentiment based tracker accross social media platforms.
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for BIGBangs

Not very significant, they have identified options that were not allocated in the period and added a few more to the pot. I’d take it as a win but yes I would be disappointed that the govt. had not taken up the facility they helped fund that is sitting under their nose. Having said that I expect confirmation of the sovereign test @nd orders very soon but yes I have been expecting it for a while now.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Nickjhe

I think there might be some confusion about how AFC want to benefit from EE. Whilst I think lead generation directly from the events should be an obective, it's not the primary reason AFC hope to leverage their contribution. It's more about having proof of concept, so that when they...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for parsleysyme

Does anyone thing that maybe E commerce and storage needs peaked during covid? Just wondered how much expansion there is left in the sector given limited transport capabilities as things get back to normal and many who took to the road after losing jobs seek to return to their chosen profession.
TennisLife Style Extra

Member Info for MrTennis

Drawing comparisons today with SNG is pointless, they are a therapeutic. GDR is a test 'kit'...a damn good one at that. What is very positive, is that on a bad day we fall less than our competition and on a good day we always rise more than our competition. eg NCYT and ODX.
BBCLife Style Extra

Member Info for yachtmoonfleet

I have just heard on BBC R4 that there has been a breakthrough with Foralumab in respect of the treatment of MS in the US. I think it mentioned that it has been given emergency permission fir use - what fantastic news. GLA.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Spacemonkey82

Yeah it feels like we’re taking rather than wearing in the other place. But I am hoping that this takes off to support my portfolio a bit more. For me I think in 9-12 months this share could be making everyone smile.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ICL1960

The dividend payment is showing as 25th May on the online statement. Historically, they could easily be a bit temperamental. I just ignore them. If they haven't turned up after a few days, that's when I worry. Twenty years ago, I was on a course with somebody who worked in...