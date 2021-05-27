Member Info for edmunddante1844

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.