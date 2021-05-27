Health Minister: Turkey grateful to Russia for agreement on Sputnik V deliveries

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has expressed gratitude to Russia for the agreement on deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. "Since the start of the development of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, we have been in contact concerning its deliveries. Now we have a signed agreement on the deliveries ... of this vaccine. I thank the Russian authorities for the support linked to this agreement," Sputnik cited Koca as saying.