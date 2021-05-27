Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for igrowmoney

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

I had a very entertaining evening meeting fellow shareholders last night at the Stag pub in Surrey and I would encourage anyone sitting on the fence, to try get to one in the future. You will meet some very nice people from all walks of life and of course it...

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The View#Charity#Member Info#Lse#Helium One#Gh#Bloomberg#News25#Ecr#Save Pur#Lnd#Onc#Chat#Advice#Tymers View#Goldies#Surrey#Technical Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
PetsLife Style Extra

Member Info for mascarosergi

Many thanks, I appreciate that :)) The Silicom article is the result of 4years of holding the company + every day following closely silicom mgmt and other PMs/Silicom investors. I think the result was nice ;) About Enet, I have not changed my views. Everything according to plan. Maybe would...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ParishLantern

Thanks for the vote of confidence peak hope. Hopefully we will get a smooth flow of clear and consice good news over the coming months. Thanks for the welcome Ehsaneh. I can see with reading through the posts that all you LTHs have had a choppy ride over the last month's. I guess it's a survival of the fittest sort of thing where only the strong have stayed in and the weak have made the terrible mistake of cashing out.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for LestaThaInvesta

So let me get this straight, you trade AIM shares solely off their charts and not fundamentals?. Please don’t tell me this is true as it’s the most backward strategy I’ve ever heard of. I’ll message you back on here in a couple of weeks when Vela’s Covid results come in and we’ll see how well your technical analysis works.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for ProposalinParis

Respectfully, I refer you to Roche buying GenMark! :) RE: Take Over Valuation North of £ 3bn - £ 40+ SP31 May 2021 11:19. It will certainly be interesting to see the future sp timeline for NCYT. I have no doubt that the sp will recover well. It is an extremely talented diagnostics company that has great R & D, always ahead of the game. 3 billion for a takeover is no big deal for a large Pharma, here's hoping that it's not too far away!
CoronavirusLife Style Extra

Member Info for ProfessorSPD

Shadow, look up Dr Tess Lawrie ( South African), she and her team wrote to BJ and the scientists with supporting evidence and positive trial data. Find out what the outcome was. ————- Shadowboxer. Posts: 598. Price: 163.00. No Opinion. Ivermectin & ZincToday 16:58. Anyone done any research into this?...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for southwesterner

I honestly don't see lithium as a big value driver here, but CUSN acknowledge it is something of interest to investors via their prominent inclusion of lithium in their latest presentation. Here if you fancy a browse; https://www.cornishmetals.com/site/assets/files/4930/2020-05-01_cornish_metals_presentation_website-min.pdf. For CUSN to benefit from Cornish Lithiums activities, it has to be...
BBCLife Style Extra

Member Info for yachtmoonfleet

I have just heard on BBC R4 that there has been a breakthrough with Foralumab in respect of the treatment of MS in the US. I think it mentioned that it has been given emergency permission fir use - what fantastic news. GLA.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for HerveTheNerve

It's a total load of rubbish and no doubt the late entrants today, just like on #GME, are going to be left holding the bag by close today. The #AMC500k hashtag on Twitter is being used to promote the idea that AMC's stock price could soar all the way to $500,000 per share, up from $26.52 yesterday. If that were to occur, with its over 490 million shares outstanding, AMC's market capitalization would be about $245 trillion.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for OracleofSkegness

When's Investrip coming along to tell everyone the contracts are worth £3.50. I'm looking for some suggestions/explanation on the recent SP drop and CEO selling too perhaps, just want to check I've not got the blinkers on. Considering the upcoming end of year results, a very prudent PE calculation based on £12mil profit puts MANO at a PE of 8.25. The rate of its revenue growth even before covid was impressive, the industry will boom once the gov support measures cease, with the fallout of covid. And albeit miniscule, dividend as well. All of this to me says MANO should multibag, but again looking for a counter argument.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Markymark3344

Guys hear me out. Do we all agree no gold has been extracted? Do we all agree no revenue means no income?. Do we all agree this is a long term play with potentially good results and that that is a long way away?. Well that’s what I see, so...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mumbles2021

“Some say the Curve relates to the de-risking of a project as it advances, with risks shifting from exploration related to development related. That may be true, but I suggest the curve is simply based on investor perception and impatience”. RE: Financing25 May 2021 19:37. I was well up, bought...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Member Info for BlueOcean50

DB has always been clear that he was not targeting the UK, preferring to focus on the US because of their propensity to pay a higher price for a premium product. My understanding of what scuppered this strategy was, I think that the FDA put a moratorium on approving new tests due to the shear volume of requests coming through. However, I still think the company could and should have done more to push the issue. I understand the sensitivities and potential risks, especially for a UK company, however, the US system has a long history of lobbying federal government for change. We simply didn't have the strength of our conviction in our "superior" product (lack of need for cold storage, high throughput to support mass testing, less human error, high efficacy etc.) or the knowhow to go for it. The Chairman and non-execs should have been pushing and supporting DB with this but have been largely absent. Its an obvious miss which, as a LTH, I hope will not be repeated for anything else in the pipeline going forwards. Also, I may have got this wrong but didn't we also change our application inflight from using Upper Nasal swabs to Saliva (although it wasn't explained, I had assumed this was to aid the PoC solution when it finally arrives) which will have added to the complexity and delayed approval.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for King0fTelva

Can we keep a serius and true page on this ticket?? Can we avoid to use always the same word that we see on every stock, mm,stop loss raid ecc? I would like an informative page, where we can help and really be smart together and really make money everyone who is smart to be here. I hope that there are many Gentlemen that want this. We are under radar, at the moment we haven't t212 restriction ecc, so focus.
PoliticsLife Style Extra

Member Info for LongTermLover

To be fair AMGO stood in court and said failure to approve the SOA would likely lead to administration and they had already chosen the administrator. While I personally believe that was a pack of lies (at least in the short term) and a very silly move this is on record and shouldn't be dismissed.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for JamesHinvest

Clearly the market doesn’t trust AK. The market is now looking for real meat on the bone from Kongats. The ball is firmly in his court now, as I’ve said previous the next 6 months will be huge in deciding which way this share goes. I for one hope it’s way north of where we are at atm.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Fr.Jack.Hackett

I think using future Pd prices from coinpriceforecast.com gets me half way to your range (which I certainly can argued for) but also I would need to apply a discount of at least 10% as well - and I think for the MT Flanks this is not feasible (at least until it is operating).
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Pensionbuilding

Nearly a month for by and fa said. Disgusting. "We have recently entered into an exclusive service agreement with a company about to launch an innovative and verified Covid testing service with UK government approval, under which Westminster will provide a range of specialist services. Whilst too early to assess the likely scale or success of the project, this initiative could potentially lead to interesting business developments in what could be an important new service in helping to open up the leisure and entertainment sector." Dyor.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for primatologist

The more the SP price goes up the more your sensible PI's get upset. The more the sensible PI's get upset the more it goes up. This will be London Stock Exchange's very own dogecoin, where the pumps will far exceed the dumps. Ironic Labs. I'm here for it.
Podcastbitchute.com

Philosophers-stone.info

Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PMuRVHWndxqM/. Kate Shemirani Speaking out side Westminster Magistrates 20/05/2021. "You are the experiment!" PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE. Telegram:. Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse. May 27, 2021. Children are offered ice cream if they take the poison vaxxx. May 27, 2021. None. May 27, 2021. Original https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgOsgwWOtwZF/. May 26, 2021. The...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SES: ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:. Â Â Â An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. City...