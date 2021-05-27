Member Info for igrowmoney

DB has always been clear that he was not targeting the UK, preferring to focus on the US because of their propensity to pay a higher price for a premium product. My understanding of what scuppered this strategy was, I think that the FDA put a moratorium on approving new tests due to the shear volume of requests coming through. However, I still think the company could and should have done more to push the issue. I understand the sensitivities and potential risks, especially for a UK company, however, the US system has a long history of lobbying federal government for change. We simply didn't have the strength of our conviction in our "superior" product (lack of need for cold storage, high throughput to support mass testing, less human error, high efficacy etc.) or the knowhow to go for it. The Chairman and non-execs should have been pushing and supporting DB with this but have been largely absent. Its an obvious miss which, as a LTH, I hope will not be repeated for anything else in the pipeline going forwards. Also, I may have got this wrong but didn't we also change our application inflight from using Upper Nasal swabs to Saliva (although it wasn't explained, I had assumed this was to aid the PoC solution when it finally arrives) which will have added to the complexity and delayed approval.