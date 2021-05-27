Pokémon Legends: Arceus Release Date for Nintendo Switch Revealed
There are few series that make the impact the Pokémon franchise does. All in all, the series transcends games. Passionate audiences for the series’ manga, anime, and films make it a unique property. After 25 years, the Pokémon train keeps on chugging along. We got reveals for two new Pokémon games earlier this year. We now know that we’re getting the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games this calendar year. In a surprise to many fans, The Pokémon Company announced the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release date for Nintendo Switch and it’s real soon. Here’s when you can get your hands on this exciting new game.comicyears.com