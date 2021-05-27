Cancel
Mental Health

Prince Harry and Oprah to host 'insightful' follow-up discussion to mental health documentary

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week saw the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, debut on Apple TV+. As well as delving into the experiences of a number of starry names, like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA player DeMar DeRozan and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, the co-creators offered insights into their own mental health journeys – with Prince Harry delving into personal areas like childhood trauma, drinking and drug use, and his experiences in therapy. Now, a week on from the series’ original air date, a virtual follow-up discussion is set to air on Friday 28 May, titled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.

Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry says families feel ‘shame’ when loved ones have mental health issues

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how families can feel a degree of “shame” when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.Speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV on Friday, Prince Harry expanded on the issues discussed in the first installment of the TV show he created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which aired last week.The 90-minute bonus episode featured a series of mental health experts from The Me You Can’t See advisory board having discussions with Prince Harry, Winfrey, and others.Discussing the circumstances...
TV & Videosimore.com

Oprah and Prince Harry docuseries number one TV+ program, says Apple

Apple says that its TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See is its number one worldwide series. Apple is releasing a new Town hall conversation with participants later this week. Apple has today announced a new Town hall conversation with participants from its The Me You Can't See docuseries on Apple TV+ to air later this week.