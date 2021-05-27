Prince Harry and Oprah to host ‘insightful’ follow-up discussion to mental health documentary

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.