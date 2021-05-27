Prince Harry and Oprah to host ‘insightful’ follow-up discussion to mental health documentary
Last week saw the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, debut on Apple TV+. As well as delving into the experiences of a number of starry names, like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA player DeMar DeRozan and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, the co-creators offered insights into their own mental health journeys – with Prince Harry delving into personal areas like childhood trauma, drinking and drug use, and his experiences in therapy. Now, a week on from the series’ original air date, a virtual follow-up discussion is set to air on Friday 28 May, titled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.www.tatler.com