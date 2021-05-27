Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Sup#Nsupf#Company#Vanstar Iamgold#Lcs19#The Nelligan Gold Deposit#Iamgold#P Geo#Qp#National Instrument#Fgac#Iamgold#Tsx Venture Exchange#Nelligan Project#Aueq#Falcon Zone#Lac Surprise Property#Strike Length#Mineralization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyresourceworld.com

Wesdome drills 51.2 metres of 41.19 g/t gold at Kiena Mine Complex, Quebec

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX; WDOFF-OTC] reported underground exploration drilling results from the new high-grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A zone at the company’s 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the initial discovery of a new high-grade...
Economydallassun.com

Graycliff Exploration Drills 67 g/t Gold over 3.0 metres Near Surface

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the 'Company' or 'Graycliff') (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce limited assay results of the first drill hole of its over 2,000 metre ('m') phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.
Metal Miningmining.com

Azimut cuts 40 metres of 6.4 g/t gold at Elmer near James Bay

Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM) is cutting wide, high grade gold mineralization at the Patwon zone at its Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec. One of the intersections assayed 6.43 g/t gold over 40.6 metres. Other significant results from the first 10 holes at Patwon include:. 7.84 g/t...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Announces M&I Resource of 537,300 Gold Ounces and Inferred Resource of 943,500 Gold Ounces at the Independence Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce its maiden National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.
Economyaustinnews.net

Skeena Intersects 155.76 g/t Au Over 3.22 Metres at Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ('Snip' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Business Insider

ATAC Samples 4.16 g/t Au Over 8 m in Outcrop at its East Goldfield Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) is pleased to provide an update on follow-up prospecting at its road-accessible East Goldfield Property (the "Property"), located in the Goldfield Mining District of Nevada. The Goldfield Mining District has a reported historical gold production of 4.2 million ounces at a grade of 18.55 g/t.
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Found Intercepts 146.2 g/t Au over 25.6m in 65m step-out to South at Keats, Extends High-Grade Zone to 425m Down-Plunge

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional four holes drilled at the Keats Zone ("Keats"). These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project ("Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.
Economydallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 4.99 g/t Gold over 4.0 Metres and 1.74 g/t Gold over 12.0 Metres at the Tilt Cove Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the results of an additional 6,327.3 metres from an ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drill program ('Drill Program') at its Tilt Cove Gold Project ('Tilt Cove'), located within the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, approximately 45 kilometres by road from the Company's Pine Cove Mill and long-term tailings facility. The Drill Program was designed to test several gold targets at East Pond, Betts Cove, West Pond and Growler, which were developed from previous exploration work completed in 2019 and 2020. The East Pond, West Pond and Growler targets are associated with two prospective iron formations, the Nugget Pond Horizon (which is host to the past-producing, high-grade, Nugget Pond Mine) and the adjacent, parallel Red Cliff Horizon (Exhibit A and B).
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Intersects 132 Metres of 1.58 g/t Gold in the Nika Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the second hole of the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Economymining-technology.com

Hawkmoon Resources to acquire Lava Gold Property in Canada

Hawkmoon Resources has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the Lava gold property in Belleterre Gold Camp, Québec, Canada, from two arms-length vendors. The property, which includes 41 mineral claims, is situated in the Latulipe-et-Gaboury Township of western Québec, 15km east of the village of Belleterre. Hawkmoon has the...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Skeena Discovers High Grade Mineralization in Former Eskay Creek Waste Facility Including 6.89 g/t AuEq over 22.80 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report drilling results from the 2021 permitted Albino Waste Facility ('AWF' or 'Albino') investigation at the Eskay Creek Project ('Eskay Creek' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This initial examination, totaling 190 m, was completed utilizing an air rotary drill rig from the ice surface of the AWF in March 2021. Analytical results from the first four of eight drill holes are presented in this release. The remaining holes will be released once analyses are available. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Economydallassun.com

Fury Drills Top Five Intercept To Date - 23.27 g/t Gold Over 7.09 Metres - Outside of the Defined Resource at Eau Claire

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory of the James Bay region, Quebec. Drill hole 21EC-022 intersected 23.27 g/t gold (Au) over 7.09 metres (m) in the southeast margin of the defined resource further demonstrating the potential to significantly expand the resource down plunge to the east (Figures 1 and 2). This intersection represents the fifth best result drilled, in terms of grade and width, from over 900 holes drilled at Eau Claire to date. Given this result, Fury's technical team plans to continue drilling east of the deposit focusing on the 220-metre gap between the known resource and the Target A panel (Figure 1).
Economyaustinnews.net

Amex Reports High Grade Zone Definition Drilling Results Up to 70.92 G/T Au Over 3.90 m and 25.12 G/T Au Over 4.95 m

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to report a number of drill results focused on definition drilling of the High Grade Zone ('HGZ') of the Eastern Gold Zone ('EGZ') on the Perron Gold Project, Quebec. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Intersects 13.3 g/t Gold over 0.2 Metres at the Elm Zone and Makes a New Discovery at the Dogberry Target Drilling 11.0 g/t Gold over 0.3m at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the remaining nine drill holes completed during the winter 2021 drill program at the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding"), in central Newfoundland. Results are from the Elm Zone and the previously untested Dogberry target.
Economyresourceworld.com

Minnova Corp. – 101.6 g/t Au Assay Results Associated with Visible Gold Discovered in Biggest Step-Out Drill Hole in History of PL Mine

Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI, OTC Pink: AGRDF, “Minnova” or the “Company”), a discovery-stage exploration and advanced development-stage gold company focused on the expansion and restart of our 100% owned PL Gold Mine in central Manitoba is pleased to announce recent assay results and on-site activities. Following a detailed review and...
Economymining.com

Kenorland drills 5.7 metres of 90.6 g/t gold at Frotet in Quebec

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD) has reported drill results from half the 30 holes recently drilled at the high-grade Frotet gold project in northern Quebec, including a highlight of 5.7 metres of 90.56 g/t gold. In addition to the drill results, Kenorland reports that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada has now earned...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Group Eleven Intersects 1.4 metres of 14.8% ZnEq and Drills Vein-Type Mineralization Over 100m Strike-Length at Zone 2 of the Carrickittle Zinc Prospect, Ireland

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) ( FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from exploration drilling at Zone 2 of the Carrickittle zinc prospect ("Carrickittle") at its 100%-owned PG West project ("PG West"), Ireland. Highlights:
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Announces Three High-Grade Veins Intersected in Hole SB-2021-012 as Bralorne Continues to Demonstrate Excellent Grade Continuity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). All results included in this press release are from the Bralorne West Block (SB-2021-011, SB-2021-012, SB-2021-13, SB0-2021-024A and SB-2021-027); hole SB-2021-009 was drilling along the margin between Bralorne West and East. The Company notes that the receipt of assay results was interrupted due to COVID related delays at the assay laboratory and it is anticipated that operations at the laboratory will return to normal soon. Additional results from the near-surface bulk tonnage Charlotte Zone will be released shortly following the receipt of outstanding results from the laboratory.
Economyresourceworld.com

Trans Canada Gold acquires Gold Crow property, NW Ontario

Trans Canada Gold Corp. [TTG-TSXV] has purchased a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty in the Gold Crow gold property (15,185 hectares or 37,500 acres), by paying $75,000 and issuing 4,000,000 shares of the company. The Gold Crow Gold Project is a district-scale gold and magmatic copper-nickel-cobalt property, with the potential for the discovery of further high-grade gold and copper-nickel-cobalt, and straddles both the north trend and the south trend of the Misehkow arm of the Pickle Lake greenstone belt situated near Pickle Lake, northwest Ontario.