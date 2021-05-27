Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory of the James Bay region, Quebec. Drill hole 21EC-022 intersected 23.27 g/t gold (Au) over 7.09 metres (m) in the southeast margin of the defined resource further demonstrating the potential to significantly expand the resource down plunge to the east (Figures 1 and 2). This intersection represents the fifth best result drilled, in terms of grade and width, from over 900 holes drilled at Eau Claire to date. Given this result, Fury's technical team plans to continue drilling east of the deposit focusing on the 220-metre gap between the known resource and the Target A panel (Figure 1).