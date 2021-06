United Steelworkers Local 6500 members in Sudbury are on the picket lines this morning after rejecting Vale’s five-year collective bargaining offer May 31. The last time the workers were on strike was the year-long labour dispute that lasted from July 13, 2009 to July 8, 2010. Then known as Vale Inco, it was the longest in the mining company's more than 100-year history in the Sudbury basin.