Bronx, NY – Female Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at W Tremont Ave & University Ave
Reports from local authorities show that an adult female pedestrian was traveling in the area of West Tremont Avenue and University Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman sustained injuries in the accident. She was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where she underwent medical treatment for her injuries. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by the NYPD.localaccidentreports.com