Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY – Female Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at W Tremont Ave & University Ave

localaccidentreports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports from local authorities show that an adult female pedestrian was traveling in the area of West Tremont Avenue and University Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman sustained injuries in the accident. She was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where she underwent medical treatment for her injuries. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by the NYPD.

localaccidentreports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
City
Rose, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Traffic Accident#Motor Vehicle Accidents#Car Accidents#Nypd#Local Accident Reports#Lrb 888 Rrb 657 1460#Tremont Ave#West Tremont Avenue#University Avenue#Pedestrian Accidents#Injured Accident Victims#Pedestrians#Ambulance#Bike Accidents#Under Investigation#Authorities#Medical Treatment#Numerous Victims#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Bronx, NYNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
Bronx, NYDaily Star

17-year-old fatally shot, 4 wounded behind Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager was killed in the Bronx in a barrage of gunfire that also wounded four other people, police said. Armanis Valdez, 17, was shot in the chest at about 9 p.m. Saturday in a park behind a McDonald's on Webster Avenue, police said. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Four shot, one fatally, overnight in Brooklyn, the Bronx: cops

Four people were shot overnight — including one fatally — as gun violence continued in Brooklyn and the Bronx, cops said. The most recent shooting came at 1:25 a.m. Monday, when a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, cops said. The...
Bronx, NYBirmingham Star

Shooting in New York leaves 5 people injured

New York [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD). The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amy Christie

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.