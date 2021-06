More than six months have passed since the "second Karabakh war", as it is now called, came to an abrupt end last year with Armenia all but defeated. The ceasefire hastily signed on November 9 - after Azerbaijan took the historically significant fortress town of Shushi/Shusha in the mostly Armenian-inhabited enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh - may have brought active hostilities to an end, but left many questions unanswered.