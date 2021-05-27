Member Info for MkivSupra

Missed this but that's one of my locals!! (just up the road in Thursley near the Hindhead Tunnel) Redtrader taking you at face value, the upside is more discovery ie extending the ore body.......so they are commencing the decline to the ore body they and Newcrest know if there and are pricing in and then simultaneously they are drilling and finding more gold around the known findings (lots of this won't be priced in) . If they find even more and it's just in the same hole then there is a chance of another half etc of a mine within this existing one, but that would be a mine with VERY little additional cost. So in very simple terms Newcrest and onbaord and pushing things forward because of the current 'knowns' and the fact they are good enough for viability, things are also looking good for the current unknowns ie the full extent of resource. Nothing is certain but that gives cause for optimism?