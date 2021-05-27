Member Info for MkivSupra

Cancel
Missed this but that's one of my locals!! (just up the road in Thursley near the Hindhead Tunnel) Redtrader taking you at face value, the upside is more discovery ie extending the ore body.......so they are commencing the decline to the ore body they and Newcrest know if there and are pricing in and then simultaneously they are drilling and finding more gold around the known findings (lots of this won't be priced in) . If they find even more and it's just in the same hole then there is a chance of another half etc of a mine within this existing one, but that would be a mine with VERY little additional cost. So in very simple terms Newcrest and onbaord and pushing things forward because of the current 'knowns' and the fact they are good enough for viability, things are also looking good for the current unknowns ie the full extent of resource. Nothing is certain but that gives cause for optimism?

Life Style Extra

Member Info for Jimithebrush

Apologies if I've offended anyone, my post this morning were genuine, not had this happen before, I no way intended for it to come across as misleading information. EL news carnt be far away now. GLA.
Pets

Member Info for mascarosergi

Many thanks, I appreciate that :)) The Silicom article is the result of 4years of holding the company + every day following closely silicom mgmt and other PMs/Silicom investors. I think the result was nice ;) About Enet, I have not changed my views. Everything according to plan. Maybe would...
Markets

Member Info for ManuelDexterity

So as they say if Bull#%it was 2pence a pound we’d all be millionaires,well we have had the viable at £4 Per lb then we got up to£8per lb so when will we get the viable at £12 per lb. Is it Bull#&it ?is it keeping AMC afloat ? Or...
Lifestyle

Member Info for travel_light

Fat fingers, not yet had tea. :-) Lots of to and fro over the last few weeks. What is needed to sell, when will somethinh shopen etc. Should Avacta make it clear what the goto market strategy is. Eg UK first entry, will take majority of production. What is needed is piece of paper A, B and C.
Coronavirus

Member Info for ProfessorSPD

Shadow, look up Dr Tess Lawrie ( South African), she and her team wrote to BJ and the scientists with supporting evidence and positive trial data. Find out what the outcome was. ————- Shadowboxer. Posts: 598. Price: 163.00. No Opinion. Ivermectin & ZincToday 16:58. Anyone done any research into this?...
Markets

Member Info for Spacemonkey82

Yeah it feels like we’re taking rather than wearing in the other place. But I am hoping that this takes off to support my portfolio a bit more. For me I think in 9-12 months this share could be making everyone smile.
Stocks

Member Info for OracleofSkegness

When's Investrip coming along to tell everyone the contracts are worth £3.50. I'm looking for some suggestions/explanation on the recent SP drop and CEO selling too perhaps, just want to check I've not got the blinkers on. Considering the upcoming end of year results, a very prudent PE calculation based on £12mil profit puts MANO at a PE of 8.25. The rate of its revenue growth even before covid was impressive, the industry will boom once the gov support measures cease, with the fallout of covid. And albeit miniscule, dividend as well. All of this to me says MANO should multibag, but again looking for a counter argument.
Markets

Member Info for edmunddante1844

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.
Markets

Member Info for JamesHinvest

Clearly the market doesn’t trust AK. The market is now looking for real meat on the bone from Kongats. The ball is firmly in his court now, as I’ve said previous the next 6 months will be huge in deciding which way this share goes. I for one hope it’s way north of where we are at atm.
Markets

Member Info for Fr.Jack.Hackett

I think using future Pd prices from coinpriceforecast.com gets me half way to your range (which I certainly can argued for) but also I would need to apply a discount of at least 10% as well - and I think for the MT Flanks this is not feasible (at least until it is operating).
Economy

Member Info for Pensionbuilding

Nearly a month for by and fa said. Disgusting. "We have recently entered into an exclusive service agreement with a company about to launch an innovative and verified Covid testing service with UK government approval, under which Westminster will provide a range of specialist services. Whilst too early to assess the likely scale or success of the project, this initiative could potentially lead to interesting business developments in what could be an important new service in helping to open up the leisure and entertainment sector." Dyor.
DLI Works to Help Members Flourish in June

As the industry re-emerges from a global health crisis, the Drycleaning & Laundry Institute continues offering educational programs and networking opportunities. “As business improves, members are busier and have less time to spend online,” said Mary Scalco, DLI’s CEO. “Our goal, as always, is to give members more value than the cost of membership. DLI will continue sharing educational and networking opportunities on a weekly basis. We are focused on helping members communicate and grow,” she said.
Abta urged to consult all members over fees

Abta has been urged to carry out a formal consultation with all members on its annual subscription levels following criticism about this year’s fees. Chris Photi, head of travel and leisure at industry accountancy firm White Hart Associates, called on Abta to take an “absolutely transparent approach” to projected finances, and suggested focus groups on its services should be extended to a wider questionnaire for all members.
Comment: Abta must rethink its subscription demands

The association should consult all members on alternative options to raise liquidity, argues White Hart Associates head of travel and leisure Chris Photi. In the last 16 months travel companies have had virtually no income. Despite this, incredibly only 30 companies (24 Abta members) have failed. Survival has been achieved...
Serenity Holidays swoops to acquire Travel Day assets

Serenity Holidays has acquired the brand names and intellectual property assets of failed independent operator Travel Day. The firm, which collapsed in April, traded as Simply Global Travel, Holiday USA, Caribbean Classics and The Vegas Wedding Company. Travel Day, established in 2005, provided holidays for almost 6,000 passengers and processed...
Publisher requests assistance with online reader survey

The Bluffton Sun and Hilton Head Sun newspapers are conducting an online survey to assess reader’s buying habits, shopping habits, needs and other preferences. Readers will be able to share their thoughts on several topics, all with an eye toward helping us and our advertisers understand what consumers want and expect from their local newspaper and the business community. The entire survey should not take more than 10 minutes.
Newberry Voice

Start tomorrow? Newberry companies hiring immediately

These companies in Newberry are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales and Marketing Development; 2. Customer Service Representative (Remote); 3. Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent; 4. Work From Home Customer Service Representative - Telecommunications; 5. Remote Mobility Order Specialist;
DM Anantnag issues circular for shops, business establishments

In pursuance to the Govt. directions and in order to inculcate Covid Compliant Culture among the shopkeepers, business establishments etc, the District Magistrate, Chairman DDMA, Anantnag on Monday issued certain important circular instructions. As per the circular, the shopkeepers, business establishments etc have been impresssed upon to vaccinate themselves alongwith their salesmen and other staff besides categorically displaying the “Vaccinated” signboards when they get vaccinated as a priority group.
The Power of a Press Release

When you open up Strictly Business, you’ll likely flip to a page of our news section as it takes up the majority of the magazine. If you’re a business owner or in a leadership position within your organization and you’re NOT utilizing press releases for when you have an exciting announcement to share, I’m addressing this month’s Letter from the President to you. It’s time to stop missing out on such an easy and effective way to promote your company!
Global agents to produce second marketing guide for the trade

Two travel agents are working together to produce a second marketing planner to help fellow independent retailers maximise sales post-Covid. Mia Walmsley, owner of Footprint Travel, and Kate Holroyd, owner of Strawberry Holidays, said the success of Beyond The Bookings: 2021 Marketing Success Planner, had spurred them to do another for 2022.