Mother’s Day has come and gone, and it did not appear to lead to an increase in local COVID-19 cases as feared. In the weeks following Mother’s Day 2020, there was a noted uptick in new COVID-19 cases locally and across the province. That didn’t happen this year. “One of the things we look for is whether there’s elevation in cases that are attributable to holiday gathering events. And the last event like that, that would show up in our data at this point, would be Mother’s Day weekend,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). “In fact, we did not see any elevation of cases related to gatherings for Mother’s Day.”